What’s on in Fife - April 5 onwards

Music

Thursday, April 5

Open Mic & Talent Night, The Greenside Venue, The Greenside Hotel, Leslie.

Friday, April 6

The Bel-Airs, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes.

Saturday, April 7

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy.

The Columbos, Bowhill Hotel, Cardenden.

Backchat at the KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy,.

Smokestacks supported by Break The Embargo and The Jook Joints, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline.

Ross Arthur, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes.

Karaoke with Colin, Weavers, Kirkcaldy.

Rumours, St Andrews Social Club, St Andrews.

Looking ahead...

Beatleboots, Drummonds Hotel, Markinch on April 14.

Troops Of Tomorrow, The Old Port, Burntisland on April 14

Little Big Sound at the KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on April 14.

Fraser MacDonald, St Andrews Social Club, St Andrews on April 14.

Open Mic Afternoon, Miners Welfare Institute, Kinglassie on April 15.

Ted Christopher, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 15.

Open Mic & Talent Night, The Greenside Venue, The Greenside Hotel, Leslie on April 19

Dalgety Bay Folk Club bring Shiehallion to the Woodside Hotel, Aberdour, on April 20.

ABBFAB, Oakley Social Club, Oakley on April 21.

The Signals, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 21.

Just One And The Otherat the KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on April 21.

The Dugz Bawz, The Wheatsheaf, Kirkcaldy, April 21.

Record Store Day acoustic sets by Shambolics, The Jook Joints and Messed Up Youth, KCC Vinyl Record Store, Kirkcaldy on April 21.

Livewire, St Andrews Social Club, St Andrews on April 21.

Beatleboots, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on April 22.

Open Mic Night, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy on April 26.

The Filthy Tongues and Static Union, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on April 27.

Open Mic Burntisland’s Open Mic Night, Potter About Cafe, Burntisland on April 27.

Battle Of The Bands - Battle For Silverburn featuring Smokestacks, The Lackeys, Gentlemen Jackals, The Jook Joints, Astral Suns and Volcano X, The Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on April 28 .

Crocodile Shoes at the KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on April 28.

Backshift, St Andrews Social Club, St Andrews on April 28.

No1Sun, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 29.

Scoonie Brae, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on April 29.

Suited and Booted, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy on May 4.

Element presents Dave Seaman and Steve Parry at Society, Kirkcaldy on Friday, May 4

Jay Silver, Railway Club, Kirkcaldy on May 5.

Troops Of Tomorrow, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy on May 5

ABBFAB, Wellesley Inn, Buckhaven on May 6.

Project 6, The Stanes, Glenrothes on May 6.

Project 6, The Yeoman, Dunfermline on May 12.

The Jook Joints supported by Urgency X UK and Ray Kelly & The Bad Boys, The Fife Arms, Kirkcaldy on May 12

Suited and Booted, Dunnikier Park Golf Club, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

The Jook Joints supported by Troops Of Tomorrow and Marcin Gun Joe, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy on May 26

Latitude56, The Harbour View, Kinghorn on June 1.

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 7.

The Beat, with Dave Wakeling, are at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, on June 12.

Beatleboots, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 21.

Suited and Booted, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

Latitude56, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

China Blue 5 Blondes Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

Latitude56, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Cher/Shania Twain tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 2.

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

www.mundellmusic.com

Apr9. Martin Barre; 12. Classic Clapton (unplugged); 13. Martin Turner; 14. Stipe REM tribute; 19. Alex Cornish; 21. Rhino’s Revenge; 22. Paul Lamb and the King Snakes; 28. Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack; May 5. Tir Na Nog; 6. The Police Sting Show; 6. The Coal Porters; May 9 & 10. Albert Lee And His Electric Band; 12. Heart of Rust; 13. Hells Bells; 26. Full Nelson; 27. Dan Baird & Homemade Sin; Jun 1 & 2. Mama Genesis; 3 & 4. Roxy Magic; Sep 1. John Hackett Band; Dec 14. Lindisfarne.

Acoustic

KIRKCALDY ACOUSTIC MUSIC CLUB

All gigs at Polish Ex-serviceman’s Club, Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy

April 5. The Coaltown Daisies; 12. Session A92 - an acoustic session; 19. Connla; 26. Woody Pines; May. Charlie McKerron, Ross Ainslie & Marc Clement.

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Box Office (01592) 583302

www.onfife.com

Apr 5. The Worm – An Underground Adventure; 5. YolanDa Brown; 6. Under Milk Wood; 7. Innocence; 8. The Attic; 13. Auld Hat New Heid; 14. The Story of the Beach Boys; 20. The Kirkcaldy Variety Special; 20. Simon Brett Band; 21. Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra; 24-28. KAOS - 9 to 5 The Musical; May 4. Gary Lamont; 5. Lorna Reid; 5. The Marley Experience; 9. Jay Rayner; 12. Main Street Blues; 12. Abba Gold; 18. Keep it Cash; 18. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Ian McMillan, Grace Petrie and Withered Hand; 25. 10CCLO; 27. Crimes Under the Sun; 30. Giovanni Pernice; 31. Holy Moly and the Crackers; Jun 8. Counterfeit 60s; 8. Wizard School (Murder Mystery); 9. Jango Starr; 9. The Absolute Jam; 16. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Michael Hurley, Phill Jupitus and Siobhan Wilson; 30. Gillebride Macmillan; 30. Full Nelson; Jul 7. A Young Woman Who Lived in a Shoe; 13. The Stones; 14. The Bob Dylan Band; 28. Elvis – Young and Beautiful; Aug 3. Much Ado About Nothing; 3. Acoustic Eagles; 9. The Phantom (Murder Mystery); 11. Wrong Jovi; 17. Counterfeit 70s; 18. Acoustic Mac; 24. Memento Mori; Aug 30-Sept 1. Ladyboys of Bangkok.

ROTHES HALLS

Box Office (01592) 611101

www.onfife.com

Apr 7. Under Milk Wood; 7. The Marley Experience; 26. Acoustic Sting; May 12. Wrong Jovi; May 24. Crimes Under the Sun; 31. Acoustic Eagles; Jun 30. Solitaire Carpenters; Jul 28. The BeeGee’s Story - Nights on Broadway; Aug 4. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; Aug 18. Dougie Maclean; 25. Treasure Hunt; 25. 10CCLO; .

CARNEGIE HALL

Box Office (01383) 602302

www.onfife.com

Apr 6. Innocence; 13. The Story of the Beach Boys; 18. Keep It Cash; 20. Acoustic Beatles; 21. The Searchers; 26. Carol Klein; 28. The Bee Gee’s Story – Nights on Broadway; 11. Barluath; 26. Crimes Under the Sun; Jun 2. The Marley Experience; Jul 7. Acoustic Mac; 14. Acoustic Sting; 14. Fred Macaulay; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; Oct 13. Queen II; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 27. Guns or Roses; Nov 10. Wrong Jovi; 23. Barry Steele as Roy Orbison.

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Box Office (01592) 583303

boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com

Apr 5. Innocence; 6-7. High School Musical; 7. The Wonderful World of Lapin; 8. Under Milk Wood; 13. Janette Mason; 15. The Story of the Beach Boys; 20. Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra; 21. Fife Brass Band Festival; 22. Acoustic Mac; 27. Lionel Ritchie Tribute; 28. Broadway and Beyond; May 19. Craig Campbell: Easy Tiger 2017/2018 World Tour; 25. Crimes Under the Sun; 26. Dunfermline Strathspey and Reel Society; May 30 - Jun 2. LADAMA presents The Wizard of Oz; Jun 6. Treasure Island; 29. Through the Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Box Office (01383 740384 )

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

Apr 6-7. Funbox; 13. Milkshake Live; 20. Sally Morgan - Kisses to Heaven, 26. Jon Richardson - Old Man; May 4. The Illegal Eagles; 18. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac; 23. DMA’s; 26. Just Beatles; Jun 2. Magic of Motown; 9. Marti Pellow; Sept 5. An Evening with Ant Middleton; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons; Dec 7-29. Sleeping Beauty; 17. One Night of Queen.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

April 8. Unlocked (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 9. Their Finest (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 12. Trespass Against Us (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 13. West Side Story (12A), 19:30; Apr 15 Power Rangers (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 16. The Seduction of Mini (Italian), 11:00, 16:00, 19:30; Apr 17. Patriots Day (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 18. All Screwed Up (Italian), 11:00, 16:00, 19:30; May 1. Hacksaw Ridge (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 2. The Pass (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 4. La La Land (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 6. Postman Pat the Movie (U), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 8. Unrest (12A), 19:30; May 11. Brotherhood (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30.

ODEON DUNFERMLINE

A Quiet Place (15), Thu 16:00, 20:20.

A Wrinkle in Time (PG), Thu 10:50.

Coco 2D – Autism Friendly (PG), Thu 10:15.

Black Panther (12A), Thu 20:00.

Blockers (15), Thu 13:10, 15:40, 18:30, 21:00.

Duck Duck Goose (PG), Thu 11:00, 13:20, 15:50.

Kids’ Club – Early Man (PG), Thu 10:00.

Isle of Dogs (PG), Thu 10:30, 12:40, 15:10, 17:50, 18:00, 20:10 (subtitled).

Midnight Sun (12A), Thu 13:00, 18:30.

Pacific Rim: Uprising (12A), Thu 15:20, 18:10, 20:20.

Peter Rabbit (PG), Thu 10:00, 10:30, 11:30, 12:30, 13:00, 14:00, 15:30, 16:30, 18:00.

Ready Player One 2D (12A), Thu 10:00, 11:00, 13:15, 14:15, 16:30, 17:30, 19:00, 20:45.

Ready Player One 3D (12A), Thu 19:45.

The Greatest Showman (PG), Thu 12:20, 14:50, 17:20.

Tomb Raider (12A), Thu 21:10.

Unsane (15), Thu 21:15.

Love, Simon (12A), Fri-Wed 12:20, 15:00, 17:40, 20:20.

Wind in the Willows: The Musical (PG), Sat 14:00.

Bolshoi: Giselle 2018 (12A), Sun 14:00.

RSC Live Macbeth (12A), Wed 19:00.

KINO CINEMA LEVEN

Peter Rabbit 2018 (PG), Fri-Thu 14:00.

Ready Player One (12A), Fri-Thu 16:30.

Blockers (15), Fri-Thu 19:40.

