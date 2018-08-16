What’s on in Fife - August 16

Here’s your weekly round up of all the best local entertainment.

Music

Friday, August 17

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, August 18

Hotel Caledonia CISWO, Glenrothes.

Mike Munro, Neil Diamond experience, , Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes.

Tongue & Groove, Warout Stadium, Glenrothes.

Nothing Fancy, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy

Hunky Dory, Legion, Leven.

Joe’s Band, Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy

Sunday

Open Mic Afternoon hosted by Open Mic Kinglassie, Miners Welfare Institute, Kinglassie.

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy. Jay Silver performing at the Railyway Club, Junction Road, Kirkcaldy on Sunday, August 19 (8pm)

Looking ahead...

Rock the Rovers Weekender, Styx, Kirkcaldy on August 24-26.

Tempatations dancers at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 24.

The Jook Joints supported by Easy Ride and The True Tones, The Harbour View, The Carousel, Kinghorn on August 24.

Auld Kirk Collective Event 009 featuring Uniforms, The Burnt Tapes, Terrafraid and Woolen, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy on August 25.

Ocean Colour Scheme, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on August 25.

Roll the Dice, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on August 25.

Audiofraud,at the Weavers, Kirkcaldy, August 25.

The Columbos at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 25.

Midnight Blue, Legion, Leven, August 25.

The Columbos, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy, August 26.

The Columbos, Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, August 28.

Badness, CISWO, Glenrothes, on August 29

Open Mic Night hosted by Open Mic Kirkcaldy, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy on August 30.

The Bel-Airs, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, August 31

The Columbos, Oakwoods Bar, Kennoway, September 1

The Chiels, Aikman’s Bar, St Andrews, on September 1.

Cher/Shania Twain tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 2.

The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy, September 8

Diva-licious with Roberta’s Child, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, September 8.

Suited And Booted, at the Weavers, Kirkcaldy, September 8.

Sphere, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, September 16

Timed Out, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, September 22

The Columbos, Weavers, Kirkcaldy, September 29

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

Roadstunner, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, September 30

Stars for a Night, CISWO Club Glenrothes, October 7

Dirty Harry, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on October 27.

Complete Stone Roses, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on November 2.

QEII, CISWO Club Glenrothes, November 3.

Bad Manners, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on December 29.

Badness, CISWO Club Glenrothes, December 29.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

www.mundellmusic.com

Sep 1. John Hackett Band; 6. Charlie Dore; 7-8. Creedence Clearwater Review; 9. Curved Air; 12. Man; 14. Elephant Sessions; 15. Gerry Jablonski; 16. Delta Moon; 20. Cara; 22. A Foreigners Journey; 23. Sinnerboy; Oct 12. Roddy Woomble; 17. Voodoo Room; 19-20. Skinny Molly; 21-22. Andy Fairweather Low; 25. Marrakesh Express; 26. The Muffin Men; 28. Maggie Bell and Dave Kelly.

Acoustic

KIRKCALDY ACOUSTIC MUSIC CLUB

All gigs at Polish Ex-serviceman’s Club, Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy. Next session starts end of August.

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Box Office (01592) 583302

www.onfife.com

Aug; 17. Counterfeit 70s; 18. Acoustic Mac; 24. Memento Mori; 25. Something in the Air – Spatz and Co; Aug 30-Sept 1. Ladyboys of Bangkok; Sep 8. Peter Pan and Captain Cook; 8.Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 14. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 15. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 15. Sarah Jayne’s Dolly Tribute Show; 20. Filip Berneert and Enrique Simon; 29. Acoustic Sting; Oct 3. Brigitte Beratra;s Babelfish; 12. Dorec-A-Bella; 13. The Commitment Brothers; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue.

ROTHES HALLS

Box Office (01592) 611101

www.onfife.com

Aug 18. Dougie Maclean; 25. Treasure Hunt; 25. 10CCLO; Sep 3. G4 Live; 7. Gillebride MacMillan; 15. The Highlander Fling; Oct 5. The Police Sting Show; 9. Leo Sayer; 12. Queen II; 27. Electric 80s.

CARNEGIE HALL

Box Office (01383) 602302

www.onfife.com

Aug; 25. Solid Gold 70s Show; 31. Sinatra and Me; Sep 1. Mata Hari Female Spy; 12. Jason Donovan; 15. Evergreen; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; 29. Bwani Junction; Oct 13. Queen II; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 19. Frankie’s Guys; 27. Guns or Roses..

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Box Office (01592) 583303

boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com

Aug; 18. Counterfeit 70s; 23-25. Lochgelly Youth – The Addams Family; Aug 29 Rab Noakes; 31. Mata Hari Female Spy; Sep 15. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 22. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 28. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Box Office (01383 740384 )

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

Aug 31. Quadrophenia Live; Sept 1. Some Guys Have All the Luck; 5. An Evening with Ant Middleton; 6. An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 8. 51 Shades of Maggie; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 3-6. West Side Story; 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 17-18. Dinosaur World: Live; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; 26. Nathan Carter; 27. Jason Byrne; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 17. The Dolls; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 23. Daniel Sloss; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

August 16. On Chesil Beach (15); 17 Grease 40th Anniversary Sing-A-Long (PG); 18. Solo: A Story (12A); 23. I Feel Pretty (12A); 24. Book Club (12A); Sept 8: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A); 9. Ismael’s Ghosts (15); 13. The Shape Of Water (15); 14. Ocean’s 8 (12A); 20. Eadie (12A); 21. Calamity Jane (dementia friendly screening) (U); October 12. Incredibles (PG)

Kino Glenrothes

Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 6.00 Sat-Sun 12.30, 3.15, 6.00 Mon-Thurs 6.00

Mamma Mia 2: Here we go again (PG) Sat-Sun 3.00

Hotel Transylvania 3 2D (U) Sat-Sun 12.45

Incredibles 2 (U) Sat-Sun 12.15

ODEON

Ant-Man and the Wasp 2D (12A)

Fri 14:30, 17:15, 20:00; Sat-Sun 11:45, 14:30, 17:15, 20:00; Mon-Tues 14:30, 17:15, 20:00; Wed-Thurs 11:00, 14:30, 17:15, 20:00

Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG)

Fri-Thurs 10:20, 12:50, 15:20, 17:50, 20:20

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation 2D (U) Fri 12:15, 14:45, 17:20; Sat-Sun 10:00, 12:15, 14:45, 17:20; Mon-Tues 12:15, 14:45, 17:20; Wed 17:20

Incredibles 2 2D (PG) Fri 13:40, 16:40, 19:30; Sat-Sun 10:00, 10:40, 12:45, 13:40, 15:40, 16:40, 19:30; Mon-Thurs 13:40, 16:40, 19:30

Mamma Mia: Here we go again (PG) Fri 12:00, 14:50, 16:40, 17:40, 20:30; Sat-Tues 12:00, 14:50, 17:40, 18:50, 20:30, 21:30; Wed-Thurs 12:00, 14:50, 17:40, 20:30

Mission: Impossible Fallout 2D (12A) Fri-Thurs 13:45, 17:00, 20:10

Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat-Sun 10:00

Swimming with Men (12A) Wed 11:00; Thurs 14:00

Teen Titans Go! To the movies (PG)

Sat-Sun 11:30

The Bookshop (PG) Wed 14:00; Thurs 11:00

The Equalizer 2 (15) Fri-Tues 12:00, 15:00, 18:00. 19:45, 20:45; Wed 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 19:45, 20:40; Thurs 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:40

The Festival Fri-Thurs 11:20, 13:50, 16:20, 18:40, 21:10

The Meg 2D (12A) Fri 12:00, 12:45, 15:30, 18:15, 21:00; Sat-Sun 10:00, 12:45, 15:30, 18:15. 21:00; Mon-Tues 12:00, 12:45, 14:45, 15:30, 18:15, 21:00; Wed-Thurs 12:45, 15:30, 18:15, 21:00

The Spy Who Dumped Me Wed-Thurs 12:30, 15:15, 18:00, 20:45

Yardie Preview Screening + Live Idris Elba Satellite Q&A Thurs 18:15