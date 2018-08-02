What’s on in Fife - August 2

Here’s your round up of the best of what’s on in the Kingdom...

Music

Saturday, August 4

Crocodile Shoes, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

No1Sun, The Weavers, Kirkcaldy.

Spotlight at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy.

Gig In The Car Park 2018 featuring The Wedding Present, Chris Helme, Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles, Murray Torrance, Miracle Glass Company, Beta Waves, Native Sins, The Ellies, Kolours, Monsters On Movie Posters, Sunstinger, The Shows, The Sunshine Revolution, Kevin Mair, Conall Adam, The Plastic Mac, Billy Mitchell, Astral Suns, Clara Bell, Nick Shane, Rab Thomson and Duncan Vincent, The Greenside Hotel Car Park, Leslie.

Jack The Lad, Legion, Leven

Sunday, August 5

Scotland Rocks, CISWO, Glenrothes

Jay Silver, The Railway Club, Kirkcaldy.

Gig In The Car Park 2018 featuring Root System, The Decrees, The Catch 22s, The Lackeys, Carousel, Saus & The Secret Soulmates, The Fakes, Dan Dismal & The Darkstars, Splendid Suns, Messed Up Youth, Aye Hobos, Underneath The Lights, Joe MacFarlane Konner Holden, Ray Kelly and the Bad Boys,, Rhythm & Booze, Rise Of The Fallen, Romay O’Donnell, The Dude Pistons, Luke McLaren, Hound and Joe Mac Fisher, The Greenside Hotel Car Park, Leslie.

Lynne Browne, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes

Looking ahead...

Open Mic Night hosted by Derek Barclay, The Otters Head, Glenrothes on August 9.

Pre Live On The Links 2018 Party featuring Urgency X UK and Psycho Therapy, Silver Tassie, Burntisland on August 10

Suited & Booted, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy, on August 10.

Latitude56, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Karaoke at the Weavers, Kirkcaldy, August 11

Little Big Sound, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Scoonie Brae at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 11.

Roll The Dice, Legion, Leven, on August 11.

Ross McArthur, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, August 11

Live on the Links – The Signals, Troops of Tomorrow, Easy Ride, The Wizards of Progg, Tonka, The Jook Joints, Ray Kelly and the Bad Boys, Howling Al and Julia Marshall, Burntisland Links on August 11.

Live On The Links 2018 Afterparty featuring The Dugz Bawz, The Old Port, Burntisland on August 11

The Columbos, Railway Tavern Cardenden, August 11

Grease and Dirty Dancing at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 12..

Post Live On The Links 2018 Party featuring Mike Delaitre and Brain Lee, The Crown Tavern, Burntisland on August 12

Hotel Caledonia CISWO, Glenrothes, on August 18.

Mike Munro, Neil Diamond experience, , Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, August 18

Nothing Fancy, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on August 18.

Hunky Dory, Legion, Leven, August 18.

Joe’s Band at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 18.

Open Mic Afternoon hosted by Open Mic Kinglassie, Miners Welfare Institute, Kinglassie on August 19.

Rock the Rovers Weekender, Styx, Kirkcaldy on August 24-26.

Tempatations dancers at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 24.

The Jook Joints supported by Easy Ride and The True Tones, The Harbour View, The Carousel, Kinghorn on August 24.

Auld Kirk Collective Event 009 featuring Uniforms, The Burnt Tapes, Terrafraid and Woolen, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy on August 25.

Ocean Colour Scheme, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on August 25.

Roll the Dice, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on August 25.

Audiofraud,at the Weavers, Kirkcaldy, August 25.

The Columbos at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 25.

Midnight Blue, Legion, Leven, August 25.

The Columbos, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy, August 26.

Badness, CISWO, Glenrothes, on August 29

Open Mic Night hosted by Open Mic Kirkcaldy, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy on August 30.

The Bel-Airs, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, August 31

The Columbos, Oakwoods Bar, Kennoway, September 1

The Chiels, Aikman’s Bar, St Andrews, on September 1.

Cher/Shania Twain tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 2.

The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy, September 8

Diva-licious with Roberta’s Child, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, September 8.

Suited And Booted, at the Weavers, Kirkcaldy, September 8.

Sphere, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, September 16

Timed Out, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, September 22

The Columbos, Weavers, Kirkcaldy, September 29

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

Roadstunner, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, September 30

Stars for a Night, CISWO Club Glenrothes, October 7

Dirty Harry, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on October 27.

Complete Stone Roses, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on November 2.

QEII, CISWO Club Glenrothes, November 3.

Bad Manners, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on December 29.

Badness, CISWO Club Glenrothes, December 29.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

www.mundellmusic.com

Aug 3-4. Roxy Magic; Sep 1. John Hackett Band; 6. Charlie Dore; 7-8. Creedence Clearwater Review; 9. Curved Air; 12. Man; 14. Elephant Sessions; 15. Gerry Jablonski; 16. Delta Moon; 20. Cara; 22. A Foreigners Journey; 23. Sinnerboy; Oct 12. Roddy Woomble; 17. Voodoo Room; 19-20. Skinny Molly; 21-22. Andy Fairweather Low; 25. Marrakesh Express; 26. The Muffin Men; 28. Maggie Bell and Dave Kelly.

Acoustic

KIRKCALDY ACOUSTIC MUSIC CLUB

All gigs at Polish Ex-serviceman’s Club, Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy. Next session starts end of August.

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Box Office (01592) 583302

www.onfife.com

Aug 3. Much Ado About Nothing; 3. Acoustic Eagles; 9. The Phantom (Murder Mystery); 11. Wrong Jovi; 17. Counterfeit 70s; 18. Acoustic Mac; 24. Memento Mori; 25. Something in the Air – Spatz and Co; Aug 30-Sept 1. Ladyboys of Bangkok; Sep 8. Peter Pan and Captain Cook; 8.Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 14. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 15. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 15. Sarah Jayne’s Dolly Tribute Show; 20. Filip Berneert and Enrique Simon; 29. Acoustic Sting; Oct 3. Brigitte Beratra;s Babelfish; 12. Dorec-A-Bella; 13. The Commitment Brothers; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue.

ROTHES HALLS

Box Office (01592) 611101

www.onfife.com

Aug 3. Keepin It Country; 4. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 18. Dougie Maclean; 25. Treasure Hunt; 25. 10CCLO; Sep 3. G4 Live; 7. Gillebride MacMillan; 15. The Highlander Fling; Oct 5. The Police Sting Show; 9. Leo Sayer; 12. Queen II; 27. Electric 80s.

CARNEGIE HALL

Box Office (01383) 602302

www.onfife.com

Aug 4. Glitter and Grind Revue; 11. The Scottish Pink Floyd; 25. Solid Gold 70s Show; 31. Sinatra and Me; Sep 1. Mata Hari Female Spy; 12. Jason Donovan; 15. Evergreen; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; 29. Bwani Junction; Oct 13. Queen II; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 19. Frankie’s Guys; 27. Guns or Roses..

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Box Office (01592) 583303

boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com

Aug 17. Jersey Notes; 18. Counterfeit 70s; 23-25. Lochgelly Youth – The Addams Family; Aug 29 Rab Noakes; 31. Mata Hari Female Spy; Sep 15. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 22. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 28. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Box Office (01383 740384 )

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

Aug 31. Quadrophenia Live; Sept 1. Some Guys Have All the Luck; 5. An Evening with Ant Middleton; 6. An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 8. 51 Shades of Maggie; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 3-6. West Side Story; 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 17-18. Dinosaur World: Live; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; 26. Nathan Carter; 27. Jason Byrne; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 17. The Dolls; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 23. Daniel Sloss; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

August 1. Ready Player One (12A); 2. Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Society (12A); 8 Show Dogs (PG); 9. Dead Pool (15); 16. On Chesil Beach (15); 17. Grease 40th Anniversary Sing-Along (PG); 18. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A); 23. I Feel Pretty (12A); 24. Book Club (12A); Sept 8 Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A)

KINO GLENROTHES

Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 8:30 Sat-Sun 8:30 Mon-Thu 8:30,

Hotel Transylvania 3 (U) Fri 12:30, 3:15, 6:00 Sat-Sun 12:30, 3:15, 6:00 Mon-Thu 12:30, 3:15, 6:00

ODEON

Ant-man And The Wasp (U) Fri 12:40, 12:40, 13:40, 15:40, 16:15, 18:15, 19:00, 19:40, 21:00, 21:45 Sat-Sun 12:40, 12:40, 13:40, 15:40, 16:15, 18:15, 19:00, 19:40, 21:00, 21:45 Mon-Thur 12:40, 12:40, 13:40, 15:40, 16:15, 18:15, 19:00, 19:40, 20:20, 21:00, 21:45; Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (u) Fri 10:20, 11:50, 12:50, 15:20, 17:50 Sat-Sun 10:20, 11:50, 12:50, 15:20, 17:50 Mon-Thu 10:20, 11:50, 12:50, 15:20, 17:50

Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri-Thu 11:00, 12:10, 14:00, 15:00, 17:00, 18:00, 20:50 Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again (PG) Fri-Thu 12:20, 14:10, 15:10, 17:00, 18:00, 18:45, 19:50, 20:45, 21:30; Mission: Impossible Fallout (12A) Fri-Sat 11:40, 13:50, 14:50, 17:10, 18:10, 20:10, 21:20 Sun 11:10, 13:50, 17:10, 18:10, 20:10 Mon-Thu 11:40, 13:50, 14:50, 17:10, 18:10, 20:10, 21:20; Teen Titans Go! To The Movies Fri-Sun 9:45, 12:00, 14:15, 16:30 Thu 9:45, 12:00, 14:15;

The Producers 50th Anniversary Sun 14:30