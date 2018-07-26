What’s on in Fife - July 26

Here’s your definitive list of the best gigs and events in Fife this week.

Music

Thursday, july 26

Open Mic and Talent Night, The Greenside Venue, The Greenside Hotel, Leslie.

Saturday, July 28

Suited and Booted, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

No1Sun, The Otters Head, Glenrothes on July 28.

Latitude56, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

Silverburn Festival – Root System, The Catch 22s, Break The Butterfly, Healthy Minds Collapse, Oskar Braves, Saus & The Secret Soulmates, Burn The Maps, Gentlemen Jackals, Blind Summit, Sirens, Monsters on Movie Posters, Mark Frail, Luke McLaren, Splendid Suns and Robert Kilmurray, Silverburn Park, Leven on July 28.

Latitutde56, The Weavers, Kirkcaldy, on July 28.

The Chiels, The Boathouse, Anstruther.

The Dugz Bawz ,The

Wheatsheaf , Kirkcaldy

Sunday, July 29

China Blue 5 Blondes Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

No1Sun, The Penny Farthing, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

Silverburn Festival – Sauza Kings, Moonlight Zoo, Smokestacks, Crimedesk, Groucho Underdog, The Decrees, 13 Tombs, Buzzards of Babylon, Messed Up Youth, Amy Lou and the Marine Biologists, The Von Zillaz, Saus & Mandy, 3’s A Crowd, Stan Linen and The Jook Joints, Silverburn Park, Leven on July 29.

Henry, The Railway Club, Kirkcaldy

Looking ahead...

Crocodile Shoes, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on August 4.

No1Sun, The Weavers, Kirkcaldy, August 4.

Spotlight at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 4

Gig In The Car Park 2018 featuring The Wedding Present, Chris Helme, Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles, Murray Torrance, Miracle Glass Company, Beta Waves, Native Sins, The Ellies, Kolours, Monsters On Movie Posters, Sunstinger, The Shows, The Sunshine Revolution, Kevin Mair, Conall Adam, The Plastic Mac, Billy Mitchell, Astral Suns, Clara Bell, Nick Shane, Rab Thomson and Duncan Vincent, The Greenside Hotel Car Park, Leslie on August 4

Scotland Rocks, CISWO, Glenrothes, on August 5

Jay Silver, The Railway Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 5.

Gig In The Car Park 2018 featuring Root System, The Decree, The Catch 22s, The Lackeys, Carousel, Saus & The Secret Soulmates, The Fakes, Dan Dismal & The Darkstars, Splendid Suns, Messed Up Youth, Aye Hobos, Underneath The Lights, Konner Holden, Bullets & Arrows, Rhythm & Booze, Rise Of The Fallen, Romay O’Donnell, The Dude Pistons, Luke McLaren, Hound and Joe Mac Fisher, The Greenside Hotel Car Park, Leslie on August 5

Pre Live On The Links 2018 Party featuring Urgency X UK and Psycho Therapy, Silver Tassie, Burntisland on August 10

Suited & Booted, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy, on August 10.

Latitude56, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Karaoke at the Weavers, Kirkcaldy, August 11

Little Big Sound, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Scoonie Brae at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 11

Live on the Links – The Signals, Troops of Tomorrow, Easy Ride, The Wizards of Progg, Tonka, The Jook Joints, Ray Kelly and the Bad Boys, Howling Al and Julia Marshall, Burntisland Links on August 11.

Live On The Links 2018 Afterparty featuring The Dugz Bawz, The Old Port, Burntisland on August 11

Beatleboots, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy, on August 11

The Columbos, Railway Tavern Cardenden, August 11

Grease and Dirty Dancing at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 12..

Post Live On The Links 2018 Party featuring Mike Delaitre and Brain Lee, The Crown Tavern, Burntisland on August 12

Hotel Caledonia CISWO, Glenrothes, on August 18.

Nothing Fancy, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on August 18.

Joe’s Band at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 18.

Rock the Rovers Weekender, Styx, Kirkcaldy on August 24-26.

Tempatations dancers at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 24.

Abbfab, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy, on August 24

Ocean Colour Scheme, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on August 25.

Roll the Dice, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on August 25.

Audiofraud,at the Weavers, Kirkcaldy, August 25.

The Columbos at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 25.

The Columbos, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy, August 26.

Badness, CISWO, Glenrothes, on August 29

The Columbos, Oakwoods Bar, Kennoway, September 1

The Chiels, Aikman’s Bar, St Andrews, on September 1.

Cher/Shania Twain tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 2.

The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy, September 8

Suited And Booted, at the Weavers, Kirkcaldy, September 8.

The Columbos, Weavers, Kirkcaldy, September 29

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

Dirty Harry, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on October 27.

Complete Stone Roses, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on November 2.

Bad Manners, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on December 29.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

www.mundellmusic.com

Aug 3-4. Roxy Magic; Sep 1. John Hackett Band; 6. Charlie Dore; 7-8. Creedence Clearwater Review; 9. Curved Air; 12. Man; 14. Elephant Sessions; 15. Gerry Jablonski; 16. Delta Moon; 20. Cara; 22. A Foreigners Journey; 23. Sinnerboy; Oct 12. Roddy Woomble; 17. Voodoo Room; 19-20. Skinny Molly; 21-22. Andy Fairweather Low; 25. Marrakesh Express; 26. The Muffin Men; 28. Maggie Bell and Dave Kelly.

Acoustic

KIRKCALDY ACOUSTIC MUSIC CLUB

All gigs at Polish Ex-serviceman’s Club, Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Box Office (01592) 583302

www.onfife.com

July 28. Elvis – Young and Beautiful; Aug 3. Much Ado About Nothing; 3. Acoustic Eagles; 9. The Phantom (Murder Mystery); 11. Wrong Jovi; 17. Counterfeit 70s; 18. Acoustic Mac; 24. Memento Mori; 25. Something in the Air – Spatz and Co; Aug 30-Sept 1. Ladyboys of Bangkok; Sep 8. Peter Pan and Captain Cook; 8.Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 14. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 15. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 15. Sarah Jayne’s Dolly Tribute Show; 20. Filip Berneert and Enrique Simon; 29. Acoustic Sting; Oct 3. Brigitte Beratra;s Babelfish; 12. Dorec-A-Bella; 13. The Commitment Brothers; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue.

ROTHES HALLS

Box Office (01592) 611101

www.onfife.com

July 27. Counterfeit 60s; 28. Middle of Summer (Murder Mystery); 28. The BeeGee’s Story - Nights on Broadway; 29. The Giant’s Loo Roll; Aug 3. Keepin It Country; 4. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 18. Dougie Maclean; 25. Treasure Hunt; 25. 10CCLO; Sep 3. G4 Live; 7. Gillebride MacMillan; 15. The Highlander Fling; Oct 5. The Police Sting Show; 9. Leo Sayer; 12. Queen II; 27. Electric 80s.

CARNEGIE HALL

Box Office (01383) 602302

www.onfife.com

Jul 27. Mamma Mia Singalong; Aug 4. Glitter and Grind Revue; 11. The Scottish Pink Floyd; 25. Solid Gold 70s Show; 31. Sinatra and Me; Sep 1. Mata Hari Female Spy; 12. Jason Donovan; 15. Evergreen; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; 29. Bwani Junction; Oct 13. Queen II; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 19. Frankie’s Guys; 27. Guns or Roses..

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Box Office (01592) 583303

boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com

Aug 17. Jersey Notes; 18. Counterfeit 70s; 23-25. Lochgelly Youth – The Addams Family; Aug 29 Rab Noakes; 31. Mata Hari Female Spy; Sep 15. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 22. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 28. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Box Office (01383 740384 )

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

Aug 31. Quadrophenia Live; Sept 1. Some Guys Have All the Luck; 5. An Evening with Ant Middleton; 6. An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 8. 51 Shades of Maggie; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 3-6. West Side Story; 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 17-18. Dinosaur World: Live; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; 26. Nathan Carter; 27. Jason Byrne; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 17. The Dolls; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 23. Daniel Sloss; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

August 1. Ready Player One (12A); 2. Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Society (12A); 8 Show Dogs (PG); 9. Dead Pool (15); 16. On Chesil Beach (15); 17. Grease 40th Anniversary Sing-Along (PG); 18. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A); 23. I Feel Pretty (12A); 24. Book Club (12A); Sept 8 Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A)

kino glenrothes

Mamma Mia 2:Here We Go Again(PG) Fri 1:15, 4:30, 7:45 Sat-Sun 1:15, 4:30, 7:45 Mon-Thu 1:15, 4:30, 7:45 Fri 8:30 Sat-Sun 8:30 Mon-Thu 8:30

Hotel Transylvania 3(U) Fri 12:30, 3:15, 6:00 Sat-Sun 12:30, 3:15, 6:00 Mon-Thu 12:30, 3:15, 6:00