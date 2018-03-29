What’s on in Fife - March 29 onwards

With Easter weekend and the school holidays nearly upon us, you might be looking for things to do locally - have no fear, we’ve got a full list of happenings right across Kingdom!

Thursday, March 29

Ailie Robertson support David Latto, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Polish Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Kirkcaldy.

Friday, March 30

No1 Sun, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy.

Wolf Mink supported by Blitzkrieg Bob And His Invisible Band, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy.

Open Mic Night, Potter About, Burntisland.

Kerryoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, March 31

Suited and Booted, The Carousel, Kinghorn.

The Columbos, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy.

Midnight Blue, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Key West, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes.

Cornfield Chase, Kapil Seshasayee and Minches, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy.

Project 6, Weavers, Kirkcaldy.

Audiofraud, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Sunday, APril 1

Beatleboots, Wellesley Inn, Buckhaven.

The Columbos, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy.

Neil Diamond/Johnny Cash tribute, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Lynne Brown, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes.

Crocodile Shoes ,East Dock Bar, Methil.No1Sun, Hill of Beath Club

Looking Ahead

Open Mic & Talent Night, The Greenside Venue, The Greenside Hotel, Leslie on April 5

The Bel-Airs, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 6.

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on April 7.

The Columbos, Bowhill Hotel, Cardenden on April 7.

Backchat at the KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on April 7

Smokestacks supported by Break The Embargo and The Jook Joints, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline on April 7

Ross Arthur, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 7.

Karaoke with Colin, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on April 7.

Beatleboots, Drummonds Hotel, Markinch on April 14.

Little Big Sound at the KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on April 14.

Open Mic Afternoon, Miners Welfare Institute, Kinglassie on April 15.

Ted Christopher, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 15.

Open Mic & Talent Night, The Greenside Venue, The Greenside Hotel, Leslie on April 19

Dalgety Bay Folk Club bring Shiehallion to the Woodside Hotel, Aberdour, on April 20.

ABBFAB, Oakley Social Club, Oakley on April 21.

The Signals, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 21.

Just One And The Otherat the KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on April 21.

The Dugz Bawz, The Wheatsheaf, Kirkcaldy, April 21

Record Store Day acoustic sets by Shambolics, The Jook Joints and Messed Up Youth, KCC Vinyl Record Store, Kirkcaldy on April 21.

Beatleboots, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on April 22.

Open Mic Night, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy on April 26.

The Filthy Tongues and Static Union, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on April 27.

Battle Of The Bands - Battle For Silverburn featuring Smokestacks, Open Minded Skeptics, The Lackeys, Gentlemen Jackals, The Jook Joints and Astral Suns, The Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on April 28 .

Crocodile Shoes at the KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on April 28.

No1Sun, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 29.

Suited and Booted, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy on May 4.

Element presents Dave Seaman and Steve Parry at Society, Kirkcaldy on Friday, May 4

Jay Silver, Railway Club, Kirkcaldy on May 5.

ABBFAB, Wellesley Inn, Buckhaven on May 6.

Project 6, The Stanes, Glenrothes on May 6.

Project 6, The Yeoman, Dunfermline on May 12.

Suited and Booted, Dunnikier Park Golf Club, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

The Jook Joints supported by Troops Of Tomorrow and Marcin Gun Joe, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy on May 26

Latitude56, The Harbour View, Kinghorn on June 1.

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 7.

Beatleboots, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 21.

Suited and Booted, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

Latitude56, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

China Blue 5 Blondes Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

Latitude56, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Cher/Shania Twain tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 2.

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

Apr 1. Bobby Cochran; 9. Martin Barre; 12. Classic Clapton (unplugged); 13. Martin Turner; 14. Stipe REM tribute; 19. Alex Cornish; 21. Rhino’s Revenge; 22. Paul Lamb and the King Snakes; 28. Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack; May 5. Tir Na Nog; 6. The Police Sting Show; 6. The Coal Porters; May 9 & 10. Albert Lee And His Electric Band; 12. Heart of Rust; 13. Hells Bells; 26. Full Nelson; 27. Dan Baird & Homemade Sin; Jun 1 & 2. Mama Genesis; 3 & 4. Roxy Magic; Sep 1. John Hackett Band; Dec 14. Lindisfarne.

Acoustic

KIRKCALDY ACOUSTIC MUSIC CLUB

All gigs at Polish Ex-serviceman’s Club, Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy

March 29 – - Ailie Robertson support David Latto

April 5 – The Coaltown Daisies

12 April – Session A92 - an acoustic sessiom

April 19 –- Connla

April 26 –- Woody Pines

May – Charlie McKerron, Ross Ainslie & Marc Clement.

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Apr 5. The Worm – An Underground Adventure; 5. YolanDa Brown; 6. Under Milk Wood; 7. Innocence; 8. The Attic; 13. Auld Hat New Heid; 14. The Story of the Beach Boys; 20. The Kirkcaldy Variety Special; 20. Simon Brett Band; 21. Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra; 24-28. KAOS - 9 to 5 The Musical; May 4. Gary Lamont; 5. Lorna Reid; 5. The Marley Experience; 9. Jay Rayner; 12. Main Street Blues; 12. Abba Gold; 18. Keep it Cash; 18. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Ian McMillan, Grace Petrie and Withered Hand; 25. 10CCLO; 27. Crimes Under the Sun; 30. Giovanni Pernice; 31. Holy Moly and the Crackers; Jun 8. Counterfeit 60s; 8. Wizard School (Murder Mystery); 9. Jango Starr; 9. The Absolute Jam; 16. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Michael Hurley, Phill Jupitus and Siobhan Wilson; 30. Gillebride Macmillan; 30. Full Nelson; Jul 7. A Young Woman Who Lived in a Shoe; 13. The Stones; 14. The Bob Dylan Band; 28. Elvis – Young and Beautiful; Aug 3. Much Ado About Nothing; 3. Acoustic Eagles; 9. The Phantom (Murder Mystery); 11. Wrong Jovi; 17. Counterfeit 70s; 18. Acoustic Mac; 24. Memento Mori; Aug 30-Sept 1. Ladyboys of Bangkok.

ROTHES HALLS

Mar 30. Guns or Roses; Apr 7. Under Milk Wood; 7. The Marley Experience; 26. Acoustic Sting; May 12. Wrong Jovi; May 24. Crimes Under the Sun; 31. Acoustic Eagles; Jun 30. Solitaire Carpenters; Jul 28. The BeeGee’s Story - Nights on Broadway; Aug 4. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; Aug 18. Dougie Maclean; 25. Treasure Hunt; 25. 10CCLO; .

CARNEGIE HALL

Apr 6. Innocence; 13. The Story of the Beach Boys; 18. Keep It Cash; 20. Acoustic Beatles; 21. The Searchers; 26. Carol Klein; 28. The Bee Gee’s Story – Nights on Broadway; 11. Barluath; 26. Crimes Under the Sun; Jun 2. The Marley Experience; Jul 7. Acoustic Mac; 14. Acoustic Sting; 14. Fred Macaulay; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; Oct 13. Queen II; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 27. Guns or Roses; Nov 10. Wrong Jovi; 23. Barry Steele as Roy Orbison.

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Apr 5. Innocence; 6-7. High School Musical; 7. The Wonderful World of Lapin; 8. Under Milk Wood; 13. Janette Mason; 15. The Story of the Beach Boys; 20. Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra; 21. Fife Brass Band Festival; 22. Acoustic Mac; 27. Lionel Ritchie Tribute; 28. Broadway and Beyond; May 19. Craig Campbell: Easy Tiger 2017/2018 World Tour; 25. Crimes Under the Sun; 26. Dunfermline Strathspey and Reel Society; May 30 - Jun 2. LADAMA presents The Wizard of Oz; Jun 6. Treasure Island; 29. Through the Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Mar 29-30. Beauty & The Beast; Apr 6-7. Funbox; 13. Milkshake Live; 20. Sally Morgan - Kisses to Heaven, 26. Jon Richardson - Old Man; May 4. The Illegal Eagles; 18. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac; 23. DMA’s; 26. Just Beatles; Jun 2. Magic of Motown; 9. Marti Pellow; Sept 5. An Evening with Ant Middleton; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons; Dec 7-29. Sleeping Beauty; 17. One Night of Queen.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Apr 1. The Hitmans Bodyguard (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 2. Valerian and the City of 1000 Planets (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 3. All Eyez on Me (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 4. Churchill (PG), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 8. Unlocked (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 9. Their Finest (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 12. Trespass Against Us (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 13. West Side Story (12A), 19:30; Apr 15 Power Rangers (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 16. The Seduction of Mini (Italian), 11:00, 16:00, 19:30; Apr 17. Patriots Day (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 18. All Screwed Up (Italian), 11:00, 16:00, 19:30; May 1. Hacksaw Ridge (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 2. The Pass (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 4. La La Land (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 6. Postman Pat the Movie (U), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 8. Unrest (12A), 19:30; May 11. Brotherhood (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30.

ODEON DUNFERMLINE

A Quiet Place (15) Mon 4:00, 6:20, 8:20; Thur 4:00, 8:20

Black Panther (12A) Fri 6:10, 8:20; Sat 8:2;, Sun 6:10, 8:20; Mon 8:00; Tue 8:20; Wed 8:20; Thu 80:00

Blockers (15) Fri-Sat 1:10, 3:40, 6:30, 8:00, 9:00, 10:30; Sun 1:10, 3:40, 6:30, 8:00, 9:00; Mon-Tue 1:10, 3:40, 6:30, 9:00; Wed 1:10, 3:40, 9:00; Thurs 1:10, 3:40, 6:30, 9:00

Coco (PG) Fri-Sun, 10:10

Duck Goose (PG) Fri-Thu 11:00, 1:20, 3:50

Early Man (PG) Fri-Thu 10:00

Isle Of Dogs (PG) Fri-Wed 10:30, 12:40, 3:10, 5:50, 8:10; Thurs 10:30, 12:40, 3:10, 5:50; Subtitled Thu 8:10

Met Opera–Cosi Fan Tutte 2018 (12A) Sat 5:55

Midnight Sun (12A) Fri-Thu 1:00, 6:30

Pacific Rim: Uprising (12A) Fri 3:50, 6:30, 9:10; Sat 2:30, 6:30, 9:10, 10:30; Sun-Mon 3:50, 6:30, 9:10; Tue 5:00, 10:20; Wed 3:50, 6:30, 9:10; Thur 3:20, 6:10, 8:20

Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri 10:30, 11:00, 11:30, 1:00, 1:30, 2:00, 3:30, 4:30, 6:00; Sat 10:30, 11:30, 12:10, 1:00, 2:00, 5:30, 4:30, 6:00; Sun 10:30, 11:00, 11:30, 1:30,2 2:00, 3:30, 4:30, 6:00; Mon-Thurs 10::30, 11:00, 11:30, 1:00, 1:30, 2:00, 3:30, 4:30, 6:00; Tue 10:30,11:00, 11:30, 1:00, 2:00, 3:30, 4:30, 6:00

Ready Player On e (12A) Fri-Sat 10:00, 11:00, 1:15, 2:15, 3:45, 4:30, 5:30, 7:00, 8:45, 10:15; Sun 10:00, 11:00, 1:15, 2:15, 3:45, 4:30; 5:30, 7:00, 8:45; Mon 10:00, 11:00, 1:15, 4:30 , 5:30, 79:00, 8:45; Tue 10:00, 11:00, 1:15, 2:15, 4:30, 5:30, 7:00, 8:45; Wed 10:00 ,11:00, 1:15, 2:15, 345,4:30, 5:30, 7:00, 8:45; Thu 10:00, 11:00, 1:15, 2:15, 4:30, 5:30, 7:00, 8:45;

ROH: Macbeth 2018 (12A) Wed 7:15

The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri-Mon 12:20, 2:50, 5:20; Tue-Wed 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 8:00; Thurs 12:20, 2:50, 5:20

Tomb Raider (12A) Fri -Mon 9:10; Tue 8:00; Thurs 9.10

Unsane (15)Fri-Thu 9:15

Wind In The Willows: The Musical (PG) Tue 2:00

Autism Friendly screenings: A Wrinkle In Time (PG) Fri-Thu 10:50; Coco(PG) Thu 10:15; Pacific Rim: Uprising (12A) Tue 6:00; Isle Of Dogs (PG) Thurs 6:00; Peter Rabbit (PG) Tue 10:15; The Greatest Showman (PG) Wed 10:15

KINO CINEMA LEVEN

Tomb Raider 2D (12A) Fri-Thurs 8.00

Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri-Thurs 1.15, 3.45, 6.10

Pacific Rim 2D (12A) Fri-Thurs 5.15, 8.30

Black Panther (12A) Fri-Thurs 1.45

Ready Player One (12A) Fri-Thurs 1.30, 4.55, 8.00

