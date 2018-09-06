What’s on in Fife - September 6 onwards

Looking for a good night out in the Kingdom? There’s plenty to choose from!

Music

Thursday, September 6

Open Mic Night, The Greenside Venue, The Greenside Hotel, Leslie

Friday, September 7

Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer, Adam Smith Theatre – Rachel Sermanni, Martin Carr, Emma Pollock

Julia Marshall, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy

Saturday, September 8

The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

Just One And The Other, Royal british Legion, Leven.

Diva-licious with Roberta’s Child, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes,.

Suited And Booted, at the Weavers, Kirkcaldy.

Streets Ahead, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Steph Gilmour, The Otters Head, Glenrothes

Looking ahead...

The Dugz Bawz, The Wheatsheaf, Kirkcaldy, Saturday September 15.

On The Wagon, Woodside Hotel, Aberdour, October 14.

No1Sun, Fife Arms, Kirkcaldy, Saturday, September 15.

Double D Royal British Legion, Leven, October 15

Midnight Blue, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, Sturday, September 15.

The Ellies, Captain Island, The Foosties, The Lackey’s, The Greenside Venue, The Greenside Hotel, Leslie on September 15

Sphere, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, September 16

Open Mic Afternoon hosted by Open Mic Kinglassie, Miners Welfare Institute, Kinglassie on September 16

Open Mic Night, The Greenside Venue, The Greenside Hotel, Leslie on September 20.

Handle With Care, The Otters Head, Glenrothes on September 20

Timed Out, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, September 22

Jim McNulty, Royal British Legion, Leven, October 22.

Hunky Dory, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, Saturday, September 22.

Open Mic Night hosted by Open Mic Kirkcaldy, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy on September 28.

Out Of Time KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, Saturday, September 29.

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

Fantasy, Royal British Legion, Leven, October 29.

No1Sun, Wee Jimmie’s, Cowdenbeath, Sunday, Septe,ber 30.

Roadstunner, Stanes Bar & Grill, Glenrothes, September 30

Nothing Fancy, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, Saturday, October 6.

Stars for a Night, CISWO Club Glenrothes, October 7

Little Big Sound, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, Saturday, October 13.

2 Pure Sounds, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, Saturday, October 20.

Dirty Harry, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on October 27.

Just One And The Other, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, Saturday, October 27.

Complete Stone Roses, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on November 2.

QEII, CISWO Club Glenrothes, November 3.

Bad Manners, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on December 29.

Badness, CISWO Club Glenrothes, December 29.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

www.mundellmusic.com

Sep 6. Charlie Dore; 7-8. Creedence Clearwater Review; 9. Curved Air; 12. Man; 14. Elephant Sessions; 15. Gerry Jablonski; 16. Delta Moon; 20. Cara; 22. A Foreigners Journey; 23. Sinnerboy; Oct 12. Roddy Woomble; 17. Voodoo Room; 19-20. Skinny Molly; 21-22. Andy Fairweather Low; 25. Marrakesh Express; 26. The Muffin Men; 28. Maggie Bell and Dave Kelly.

Acoustic

KIRKCALDY ACOUSTIC MUSIC CLUB

All gigs at Polish Ex-serviceman’s Club, Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy. September 6 - Tia McGraff

Septemb er 13 - Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters

September 20 - Betse Ellis & Clarke Wyatt

September 27 - Alice Howe

October 4- Ransvik

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Box Office (01592) 583302

www.onfife.com

Sep 7. Sing In The City; 8. Peter Pan and Captain Cook; 8.Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 14. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 15. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 15. Sarah Jayne’s Dolly Tribute Show; 20. Filip Berneert and Enrique Simon; 29. Acoustic Sting; Oct 3. Brigitte Beratra;s Babelfish; 12. Dorec-A-Bella; 13. The Commitment Brothers; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 27 Lang Toun Jazz Festival: Fergus McCreadie Trio, Lights Out By Nine, James Brown is Annie, Modfern Vintage Dance Band,; 29030 All Eyes On Us; Nov 1 An Evening With Charlie Waite; 1-3 KADS: Dirty Dusting; 7-10 Fife Opera: Cinderella; 9. Anthem For Doomed Youth; 15. The Trials Of Galileo; 16 Murder ... Juyt What The Doctor Ordered

ROTHES HALLS

Box Office (01592) 611101

www.onfife.com

Sep 7. Gillebride MacMillan; 15. The Highlander Fling; Oct 5. The Police Sting Show; 9. Leo Sayer; 12. Queen II; 19-20: Lots ... And Not Lots; 20 Casino Rothes; . 27. Electric 80s; Nov 1 Joe Longthorne; 3 Get Ready; 10. 25th Anniversary Day – Jolly Jigglers/Haud Yer Wheesht Disco; 10. Stephen Venables; 16-17. Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club: The Flint Street Nativity; 17. Dylan Revisited; 17 Abba Gold; 24., Barry Steele as Roy Orbison; 28-Dec 1: Glenrothes Theatre Company: Hansel & Gretel; 29-Dec 2: Funbox: Once Upon A Christmas; Dec 5 Paula O’Brien.

CARNEGIE HALL

Box Office (01383) 602302

www.onfife.com

Sep 12. Jason Donovan; 15. Evergreen; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; 29. Bwani Junction; Oct 5 Donnie Munro - Acoustic; 11 Aiden Moffat & RM Hubbert; 13. Queen II; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 13 My Mind Is Free; 19. Frankie’s Guys; 26-31. The Victorian Seance; 27. Guns or Roses; Nov 11 Roxburgh Quartet; 15., Celtic Fiddle Festival; 17 On Our Way To Lisbon; 23. Barry Steele as Roy Orbison. Dec 5-8 The Magical Toyshop; 9 Pure Brass; 11-15 Cloud Man; 15. Guy Masterton: A Christmas Carol;

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Box Office (01592) 583303

boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com

Sep 15. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 22. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 28. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 29. The Francie & Josie Show; Oc 4-5: Ladama: Songs From the Stage; 6. W-hat About; 12-13: YMTS: Guys & Dolls; 19. Typically Tina; 26. Wishbone Ash.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Box Office (01383 740384 )

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

Sept 6. An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 8. 51 Shades of Maggie; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 3-6. West Side Story; 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 17-18. Dinosaur World: Live; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; 26. Nathan Carter; 27. Jason Byrne; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 17. The Dolls; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 23. Daniel Sloss; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Sept 8: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A); 9. Ismael’s Ghosts (15); 13. The Shape Of Water (15); 14. Ocean’s 8 (12A); 20. Eadie (12A); 21. Calamity Jane (dementia friendly screening) (U); October 12. Incredibles (PG)

Kino Glenrothes

Christopher Robin (PG)

Fri 6.00 Sat-Sun 12.30, 3.15, 6.00 Mon-Thurs 6.00

Mamma Mia 2: Here we go again (PG)

Fri-Wed 8.30

Hotel Transylvania 3 (U)

Sat-Sun 12.45, 3.10

Luis and the Aliens (U)

Fri 5.45 Sat-Sun 12.45, 3.15, 5.45 Mon-Thurs 5.45

The Nun (15)

Thurs 8.15

Blackkklansman (15)

Fri-Wed 5.30, 8.00 Thurs 5.30, 8.20

The Meg (12A)

Fri-Thurs 8.30

ODEON, DUNFERMLINE

Book Club (12A) Wed 11:00; Thurs 14:00

The Nun (15) Fri-Sat 13:50, 16:20, 17:50, 18:50, 20:20, 21:20, 22:20; Sun 13:50, 17:50, 18:50, 20:20, 21:20; Mon-Tues 13:50, 16:20, 17:50, 18:50, 20:20, 21:20; Wed-Thurs 13:20, 15:50, 18:20, 20:50

The Predator (15) 2D Thurs 11:30, 12:30, 14:15, 15:15, 17:00, 18:00, 20:00, 21:00, 21:45

The Predator (15) 3D Wed 18:00, 19:00, 20:00, 21:00, 21:45; Thurs 13:30, 16:15, 19:00

Incredibles 2 (U) Fri 12:00, 15:00, 18:00; Sat-Sun 10:50, 12:00, 15:00, 18:00; Mon-Tues 14:15, 17:15; Wed-Thurs 13:00, 16:00

The Happytime Murders (15) Fri 12:50, 15:20, 21:00; Sat-Sun 21:00; Mon-Wed 12:50, 15:20

Disneys Christopher Robin (PG) Fri-Thurs 21:20, 14:50, 17:20, 19:50

Blakkklansman (15) Fri-Tues 15:10, 20:40; Wed 11:00, 14:00

The Children Act (12A) Fri-Sun 12:40 18:10; Mon 18:10; Tues 12:40, 18:10; Wed 14:00, 16:30

The Meg (12A) Fri 14:30, 17:15, 20:00; Sat-Sun 11:45, 14:30, 17:15, 20:00; Mon-Tues 14:30, 17:15, 20:00; Wed-Thurs 11:45, 14:30, 17:15, 20:00

Mamma Mia 2: Here we go again (PG) Fri-Thurs 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:15

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sat-Sun 10:40, 13:00, 15:20

Mission Impossible Fallout (12A) Fri 13:10, 16:20, 19:30; Sat-Sun 10:00, 13:10, 16:20, 19:30; Mon-Tues 13:10, 16:20, 19:30; Wed-Thurs 11:30, 14:40, 17:50

The Equalizer 2 (15) Fri 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; Sat-Sun 11:30, 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; Mon-Tues 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; Wed-Thurs 17:30, 20:20

Show Dogs (PG) Sat-Sun 10:00