What’s On Listings – April 26 onwards

With the bank holiday almost upon us there’s plenty to keep the whole family busy across the Kingdom

Music

Thursday, April 26

Open Mic Night, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy.

Bruce’s Ceilidh Dance, Windygates Institute, Windygates.

Friday, April 27

The Filthy Tongues and Static Union, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy.

Open Mic Burntisland’s Open Mic Night, Potter About Cafe, Burntisland.

Tom Hingley, Native Sins, Saus & Soulmates and Nick Shane, The Greenside Venue, Leslie.

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, April 28

Battle Of The Bands - Battle For Silverburn featuring Smokestacks, The Lackeys, Gentlemen Jackals, The Jook Joints, Astral Suns and Volcano X, The Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy.

Crocodile Shoes at the KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Backshift, St Andrews Social Club, St Andrews.

Scoonie Brae, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy.

The Columbos, Weavers, Kirkcaldy.

Roll the Dice, British Legion, Leven.

Sunday, April 29

No1Sun, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes.

Scoonie Brae, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Looking Ahead

Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society concert at the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy on May 1.

Open Mic and Talent Night, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on May 3.

Suited and Booted, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy on May 4.

Kolours, Wee Jimmies, Cowdenbeath on May 4.

Element presents Dave Seaman and Steve Parry at Society, Kirkcaldy on May 4.

The Decrees, The Naked Feedback, The Lackeys and The Jook Joints, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on May 4.

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy on May 4.

Jay Silver, Railway Club, Kirkcaldy on May 5.

Troops Of Tomorrow, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy on May 5.

Roll the Dice, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on May 5.

Spotlight, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on May 5.

ABBFAB, Wellesley Inn, Buckhaven on May 6.

Project 6, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on May 6.

Mamas Boys, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on May 6.

The Columbos, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy on May 6.

Audiofraud, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy on May 6.

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy on May 6.

Project 6, The Thistle Tavern, Dunfermline on May 12.

The Jook Joints supported by Urgency X UK and Ray Kelly & The Bad Boys, The Fife Arms, Kirkcaldy on May 12.

Nothing Fancy, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on May 12.

Leona Corio, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on May 12.

Out of Time, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on May 12.

Open Mic Afternoon hosted by Open Mic Kinglassie, Miners Welfare Institute, Kinglassie on May 13.

The Shand Motino Gathering, Windygates Institute, Windygates on May 13.

Open Mic and Talent Night, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on May 17.

Bullets And Arrows, Astral Suns, MARA and Caulder, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on May 18.

Midnight Blue, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on May 19.

Joe’s Band, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on May 19.

The Polis and The Catch 22s, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on May 19.

Sphere, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on May 20.

Gentlemen Jackals, The Ellies, Lucy & the lyrics and Astral Suns, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on May 25.

Suited and Booted, Dunnikier Park Golf Club, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

The Jook Joints supported by Troops Of Tomorrow and Marcin Gun Joe, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

Out of Time, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

Freddie Mercury/Roy Orbison tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on May 27.

Leona Rae, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on May 27.

The Columbos, The Steadings, Kirkcaldy on May 27.

Latitude56, The Harbour View, Kinghorn on June 1.

The Chiels, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 2.

The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on June 2.

Lynne Karaoke, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 3.

Simply Mo, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 9.

Sphere, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 17.

No1 Sun, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 23.

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 7.

The Beat, with Dave Wakeling, are at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, on June 12.

Beatleboots, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 21.

Suited and Booted, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

Latitude56, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

China Blue 5 Blondes Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

Latitude56, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Cher/Shania Twain tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 2.

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

Complete Stone Roses, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on November 2.

Bad Manners, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on December 29.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

www.mundellmusic.com

Apr 28. Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack; May 5. Tir Na Nog; 6. The Police Sting Show; 6. The Coal Porters; May 9 & 10. Albert Lee And His Electric Band; 12. Heart of Rust; 13. Hells Bells; 26. Full Nelson; 27. Dan Baird & Homemade Sin; Jun 1 & 2. Mama Genesis; 3 & 4. Roxy Magic; Sep 1. John Hackett Band; Dec 14. Lindisfarne.

Acoustic

KIRKCALDY ACOUSTIC MUSIC CLUB

All gigs at Polish Ex-serviceman’s Club, Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy

April 26. Woody Pines; May 3. Charlie McKerron, Ross Ainslie & Marc Clement.

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Box Office (01592) 583302

www.onfife.com

Apr 24-28. KAOS - 9 to 5 The Musical; May 4. Gary Lamont; 5. Lorna Reid; 5. The Marley Experience; 9. Jay Rayner; 12. Main Street Blues; 12. Abba Gold; 18. Keep it Cash; 18. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Ian McMillan, Grace Petrie and Withered Hand; 25. 10CCLO; 27. Crimes Under the Sun; 30. Giovanni Pernice; 31. Holy Moly and the Crackers; Jun 8. Counterfeit 60s; 8. Wizard School (Murder Mystery); 9. Jango Starr; 9. The Absolute Jam; 16. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Michael Hurley, Phill Jupitus and Siobhan Wilson; 30. Gillebride Macmillan; 30. Full Nelson; Jul 7. A Young Woman Who Lived in a Shoe; 13. The Stones; 14. The Bob Dylan Band; 28. Elvis – Young and Beautiful; Aug 3. Much Ado About Nothing; 3. Acoustic Eagles; 9. The Phantom (Murder Mystery); 11. Wrong Jovi; 17. Counterfeit 70s; 18. Acoustic Mac; 24. Memento Mori; Aug 30-Sept 1. Ladyboys of Bangkok.

ROTHES HALLS

Box Office (01592) 611101

www.onfife.com

Apr 26. Acoustic Sting; May 12. Wrong Jovi; May 24. Crimes Under the Sun; 31. Acoustic Eagles; Jun 30. Solitaire Carpenters; Jul 28. The BeeGee’s Story - Nights on Broadway; Aug 4. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; Aug 18. Dougie Maclean; 25. Treasure Hunt; 25. 10CCLO; .

CARNEGIE HALL

Box Office (01383) 602302

www.onfife.com

Apr 26. Carol Klein; 28. The Bee Gee’s Story – Nights on Broadway; 11. Barluath; 26. Crimes Under the Sun; Jun 2. The Marley Experience; Jul 7. Acoustic Mac; 14. Acoustic Sting; 14. Fred Macaulay; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; Oct 13. Queen II; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 27. Guns or Roses; Nov 10. Wrong Jovi; 23. Barry Steele as Roy Orbison.

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Box Office (01592) 583303

boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com

Apr 27. Lionel Ritchie Tribute; 28. Broadway and Beyond; May 19. Craig Campbell: Easy Tiger 2017/2018 World Tour; 25. Crimes Under the Sun; 26. Dunfermline Strathspey and Reel Society; May 30 - Jun 2. LADAMA presents The Wizard of Oz; Jun 6. Treasure Island; 29. Through the Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Box Office (01383 740384 )

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

Apr 26. Jon Richardson - Old Man; May 4. The Illegal Eagles; 18. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac; 23. DMA’s; 26. Just Beatles; Jun 2. Magic of Motown; 9. Marti Pellow; Sept 5. An Evening with Ant Middleton; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons; Dec 7-29. Sleeping Beauty; 17. One Night of Queen.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

May 1. Hacksaw Ridge (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 2. The Pass (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 4. La La Land (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 6. Postman Pat the Movie (U), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 8. Unrest (12A), 19:30; May 11. Brotherhood (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30.

ODEON DUNFERMLINE

A Quiet Place (15), Fri 14:00, 18:40, 21:00; Sat-Sun 18:40, 21:00; Mon-Thu 14:00, 18:40, 21:00.

Avengers: Infinity War 2D (12A), Fri 12:00, 12:30, 13:45, 14:30, 15:30, 16:00, 17:15, 18:00, 19:00, 19:30, 20:15, 20:45, 21:30, 22:00, 22:30; Sat 10:15, 11:00, 12:00, 12:30, 13:45, 14:30, 15:30, 16:00, 17:15, 18:00, 19:00, 19:30, 20:45, 21:30, 22:00, 22:30; Sun 10:15, 11:00, 12:00, 12:30, 13:45, 14:30, 15:30, 16:00, 17:15, 18:00, 18:30 (subtitled), 19:00, 19:30, 20:15, 20:45, 21:30, 21:50; Mon 12:00, 12:30, 13:45, 14:30, 15:30, 16:00, 17:15, 18:00, 19:00, 19:30, 20:45, 21:30, Tue 12:00, 12:30, 13:45, 14:30, 15:30, 16:00, 17:15, 18:00, 19:00, 19:30, 20:45, 21:30;

Wed 12:30, 13:45, 14:30, 15:30, 16:00, 17:15, 18:00, 19:00, 19:30, 20:45, 21:30;

Thu 12:00, 12:30, 13:45, 14:30, 15:30, 16:00, 17:15, 18:00, 19:00, 19:30, 20:45, 21:30.

Avengers: Infinity War 3D (12A), Fri-Sat 11:30, 13:00, 15:00, 16:30, 18:30, 20:00; Sun 11:30, 13:00, 15:00, 16:30, 20:00; Mon-Thu 13:00, 16:30, 20:00.

I Feel Pretty (12A), Mon 19:30.

Love, Simon (12A), Mon-Tue 15:45; Wed-Thu 11:30.

Met Opera – Cendrillon 2018 (12A), Sat 17:55.

Nothing Like a Dame – Exclusive Premiere Screenings (12A), Wed 18:30.

Peter Rabbit (PG), Fri 16:20; Sat-Sun 10:00, 11:40, 14:00, 16:20; Mon-Thu 16:20.

Rampage 2D (12A), Fri-Sun 12:15, 14:45, 17:15, 19:45; Mon 12:15 (subtitled), 14:45, 17:15, 19:45; Tue-Thu 12:15, 14:45, 17:15, 19:45.

Ready Player One 2D (12A), Fri-Sun 12:00; Mon 12:45, 16:00; Tue 12:45, 16:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Wed 12:00, 15:15, 20:40; Thu 12:45, 16:00.

Royal Ballet: Manon (Live) 2018, Thu 19:15.

The Greatest Showman (PG), Fri 15:15; Sat-Sun 12:00, 15:15.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (12A), Fri 12:00, 14:50, 17:40, 20:30; Sat-Sun 14:50, 17:40, 20:30; Mon-Wed 12:00, 14:50, 17:40, 20:30; Thu 12:00, 14:50, 17:40, 20:30 (subtitled).

The Leisure Seeker (15), Mon-Tue 13:00.

Truth or Dare (15), Fri 17:45; Sat 21:30; Sun 17:45; Mon-Thu 18:30, 21:10.

Kids’ Club – Duck Duck Goose (PG), Sat-Sun 10:30.

Kids’ Club – Early Man (PG), Sat-Sun 10:00.

Silver Screen – Phantom Thread (15), Wed 14:00; Thu 11:00.

Silver Screen – The Greatest Showman (PG), Wed 11:00; Thu 14:00.

Newbies – Avengers: Infinity War 2D (12A), Wed 11:30.

