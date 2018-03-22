What’s On Listings – March 22 onwards

With Easter just around the corner there’s plenty to keep you entertained around the Kingdom.

Music

Thursday, March 22

George Machray, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Polish Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Kirkcaldy.

Friday, March 23

ABBFAB, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy.

Kerryoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, March 24

Street Life, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy.

2 Pure Sounds, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Alex, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Karaoke with Colin, Weavers, Kirkcaldy.

Sunday, March 25

Street Life, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes.

Mimics, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy.

Looking Ahead

Ailie Robertson support David Latto, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Polish Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Kirkcaldy on March 29.

No1 Sun, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy on March 30.

Wolf Mink supported by Blitzkrieg Bob and his Invisible Band, The Wheatsheaf, Kirkcaldy on March 30.

Open Mic Night, Potter About, Burntisland on March 30.

Kerryoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy on March 30.

Suited and Booted, The Carousel, Kinghorn on March 31.

The Columbos, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on March 31.

Midnight Blue, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on March 31.

Key West, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on March 31.

Cornfield Chase, Kapil Seshasayee and Minches, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy on March 31.

Project 6, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on March 31.

Audiofraud, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy on March 31.

Beatleboots, Wellesley Inn, Buckhaven on April 1.

The Columbos, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy on April 1.

Neil Diamond/Johnny Cash tribute, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on April 1.

Lynne Brown, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 1.

The Bel-Airs, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 6.

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on April 7.

The Columbos, Bowhill Hotel, Cardenden on April 7.

Smokestacks, supported by Break The Embargo and The Jook Joints, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline on April 7.

Ross Arthur, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 7.

Karaoke with Colin, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on April 7.

Beatleboots, Drummonds Hotel, Markinch on April 14.

Open Mic Afternoon, Miners Welfare Institute, Kinglassie on April 15.

Ted Christopher, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 15.

ABBFAB, Oakley Social Club, Oakley on April 21.

The Signals, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 21.

Record Store Day acoustic sets by Shambolics, The Jook Joints and Messed Up Youth, KCC Vinyl Record Store, Kirkcaldy on April 21.

Beatleboots, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on April 22.

Open Mic Night, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy on April 26.

The Filthy Tongues and Static Union, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on April 27.

Battle of the Band – Battle for Silverburn featuring Smokestacks, Open Minded Skeptics, The Lackeys, Gentlemen Jackals, The Jook Joints and Astral Suns, The Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on April 28.

No1Sun, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on April 29.

Suited and Booted, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy on May 4.

ABBFAB, Wellesley Inn, Buckhaven on May 6.

Project 6, The Stanes, Glenrothes on May 6.

Project 6, The Yeoman, Dunfermline on May 12.

Suited and Booted, Dunnikier Park Golf Club, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

Latitude56, The Harbour View, Kinghorn on June 1.

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 7.

Beatleboots, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 21.

Suited and Booted, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

Latitude56, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

China Blue 5 Blondes Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

Latitude56, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Cher/Shania Twain tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 2.

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

www.mundellmusic.com

Mar 22. Wall of Floyd; 23. Julie Felix; 25. Mark Simpson; Apr 1. Bobby Cochran; 9. Martin Barre; 12. Classic Clapton (unplugged); 13. Martin Turner; 14. Stipe REM tribute; 19. Alex Cornish; 21. Rhino’s Revenge; 22. Paul Lamb and the King Snakes; 28. Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack; May 5. Tir Na Nog; 6. The Police Sting Show; 6. The Coal Porters; May 9 & 10. Albert Lee And His Electric Band; 12. Heart of Rust; 13. Hells Bells; 26. Full Nelson; 27. Dan Baird & Homemade Sin; Jun 1 & 2. Mama Genesis; 3 & 4. Roxy Magic; Sep 1. John Hackett Band; Dec 14. Lindisfarne.

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Box Office (01592) 583302

www.onfife.com

Mar 22. NT Live: Julius Ceasar (12A); 24. Glasgow Phoenix Choir; 31. Swinging 60s.; Apr 5. The Worm – An Underground Adventure; 5. YolanDa Brown; 6. Under Milk Wood; 7. Innocence; 8. The Attic; 13. Auld Hat New Heid; 14. The Story of the Beach Boys; 20. The Kirkcaldy Variety Special; 20. Simon Brett Band; 21. Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra; 24-28. KAOS - 9 to 5 The Musical; May 4. Gary Lamont; 5. Lorna Reid; 5. The Marley Experience; 9. Jay Rayner; 12. Main Street Blues; 12. Abba Gold; 18. Keep it Cash; 18. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Ian McMillan, Grace Petrie and Withered Hand; 25. 10CCLO; 27. Crimes Under the Sun; 30. Giovanni Pernice; 31. Holy Moly and the Crackers; Jun 8. Counterfeit 60s; 8. Wizard School (Murder Mystery); 9. Jango Starr; 9. The Absolute Jam; 16. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Michael Hurley, Phill Jupitus and Siobhan Wilson; 30. Gillebride Macmillan; 30. Full Nelson; Jul 7. A Young Woman Who Lived in a Shoe; 13. The Stones; 14. The Bob Dylan Band; 28. Elvis – Young and Beautiful; Aug 3. Much Ado About Nothing; 3. Acoustic Eagles; 9. The Phantom (Murder Mystery); 11. Wrong Jovi; 17. Counterfeit 70s; 18. Acoustic Mac; 24. Memento Mori; Aug 30-Sept 1. Ladyboys of Bangkok.

ROTHES HALLS

Box Office (01592) 611101

www.onfife.com

Mar 22. Big Girls Don’t Cry (Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons); 24. The Spirit of Bad Company & Free; 30. Guns or Roses; Apr 7. Under Milk Wood; 7. The Marley Experience; 26. Acoustic Sting; May 12. Wrong Jovi; May 24. Crimes Under the Sun; 31. Acoustic Eagles; Jun 30. Solitaire Carpenters; Jul 28. The BeeGee’s Story - Nights on Broadway; Aug 4. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; Aug 18. Dougie Maclean; 25. Treasure Hunt; 25. 10CCLO; .

CARNEGIE HALL

Box Office (01383) 602302

www.onfife.com

Apr 6. Innocence; 13. The Story of the Beach Boys; 18. Keep It Cash; 20. Acoustic Beatles; 21. The Searchers; 26. Carol Klein; 28. The Bee Gee’s Story – Nights on Broadway; 11. Barluath; 26. Crimes Under the Sun; Jun 2. The Marley Experience; Jul 7. Acoustic Mac; 14. Acoustic Sting; 14. Fred Macaulay; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; Oct 13. Queen II; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 27. Guns or Roses; Nov 10. Wrong Jovi; 23. Barry Steele as Roy Orbison.

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Box Office (01592) 583303

boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com

Apr 5. Innocence; 6-7. High School Musical; 7. The Wonderful World of Lapin; 8. Under Milk Wood; 13. Janette Mason; 15. The Story of the Beach Boys; 20. Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra; 21. Fife Brass Band Festival; 22. Acoustic Mac; 27. Lionel Ritchie Tribute; 28. Broadway and Beyond; May 19. Craig Campbell: Easy Tiger 2017/2018 World Tour; 25. Crimes Under the Sun; 26. Dunfermline Strathspey and Reel Society; May 30 - Jun 2. LADAMA presents The Wizard of Oz; Jun 6. Treasure Island; 29. Through the Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Box Office (01383 740384 )

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

Mar 24. Suggs; 29-30. Beauty & The Beast; Apr 6-7. Funbox; 13. Milkshake Live; 20. Sally Morgan - Kisses to Heaven, 26. Jon Richardson - Old Man; May 4. The Illegal Eagles; 18. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac; 23. DMA’s; 26. Just Beatles; Jun 2. Magic of Motown; 9. Marti Pellow; Sept 5. An Evening with Ant Middleton; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons; Dec 7-29. Sleeping Beauty; 17. One Night of Queen.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Mar 26. La Piscine (French), 11:00, 16:00, 19:30; Mar 28. The Dictator’s Guns (French), 11:00, 16:00, 19:30; Apr 1. The Hitmans Bodyguard (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 2. Valerian and the City of 1000 Planets (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 3. All Eyez on Me (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 4. Churchill (PG), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 8. Unlocked (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 9. Their Finest (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 12. Trespass Against Us (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 13. West Side Story (12A), 19:30; Apr 15 Power Rangers (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 16. The Seduction of Mini (Italian), 11:00, 16:00, 19:30; Apr 17. Patriots Day (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 18. All Screwed Up (Italian), 11:00, 16:00, 19:30; May 1. Hacksaw Ridge (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 2. The Pass (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 4. La La Land (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 6. Postman Pat the Movie (U), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 8. Unrest (12A), 19:30; May 11. Brotherhood (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30.

ODEON DUNFERMLINE

A Wrinkle in Time 2D (PG), Fri-Tue 12:20, 15:00, 17:40, 20:20; Wed 15:00, 17:40, 20:20; Thu 12:20, 15:00, 17:40 (subtitled), 20:20.

Black Panther 2D (12A), Fri 14:15, 17:15, 20:15; Sat-Sun 11:15, 14:15, 17:15, 20:15; Mon 14:15; Tue 14:15, 17:15, 20:15; Wed-Thu17:15, 20:15.

Blockers (15), Sat-Sun 13:30, 16:00, 18:30, 21:00.

Coco 2D (PG), Sat-Sun 11:00.

Early Man (PG), Sun 10:00.

Finding Your Feet (12A), Fri&Mon 13:45, 16:30, 19:15; Tue & Thu 11:00, 13:45, 16:30; Wed 13:00,15:45.

Game Night (15), Sun-Thu 20:30.

Kobieta Sukcesu (12A), Fri-Sat 20:30.

Messiah from Bristol Old Vic (PG), Wed 18:30.

Pacific Rim: Uprising 2D (12A),

Fri-Mon 12:10, 13:15, 15:00, 16:30, 17:50, 20:40; Tue 12:10 15:00 16:30 17:50 20:40; Tue 12:10, 13:15 (subtitled), 15:00, 16:30, 17:50, 20:40;

Wed 12:10, 13:15, 15:00, 16:30, 17:50, 20:40; Thu 12:10, 15:00, 17:50, 20:40.

Pacific Rim: Uprising 3D (12A), Fri-Wed 19:40.

Peter Rabbit (PG), Fri 12:00, 13:00, 14:30, 15:30, 17:00, 18:00, 19:30; Sat-Sun 10:30, 11:15, 12:00, 13:00, 13:50, 14:30, 15:30, 16:20, 17:00, 18:00; Mon-Wed 12:00, 13:00, 14:30, 15:30, 17:00, 18:00, 19:30; Thu 13:00, 15:30, 18:00.

Ready Player One 2D (12A), Thu 11:00, 13:15, 14:15, 16:30, 17:30, 19:00, 20:45.

Ready Player One 3D (12A), Wed 20:00, Thu 19:45.

Red Sparrow (15), Fri& Mon-Thu 13:10.

Royal Ballet: Bernstein Centenary (Live) 2018 (12A), Tue 19:15.

The Greatest Showman (PG), Fri & Mon-Tue 12:30, 15:00, 17:30, 20:00; Sat-Sun 10:00, 12:30, 15:00, 17:30, 20:00; Wed 12:30, 15:00, 17:30; Thu 12:30, 15:00, 17:30; 20:00.

Tomb Raider 2D (12A), Fri 14:20, 17:00, 20:00; Sat-Sun 11:30, 14:20, 17:10, 20:00; Mon-Tue 14:20, 17:10, 20:00; Wed-Thu 11:30, 14:20, 17:10, 20:00.

Unsane (15), Fri & Tue-Thu 16:20, 18:50, 21:20; Sat-Sun 18:40, 21:20; Mon 16:20 (subtitled), 18:50, 21:20.Silver Screen – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2D (12A), Wed 11:00; Thu 14:00.

Silver Screen – Molly’s Game (15), Wed 14:00; Thu 11:00.

Kids’ Club – Ferdinand 2D (U), Sat-Sun 10:00.

Newbies – A Wrinkle in Time 2D (PG), Wed 11:30.

KINO CINEMA LEVEN

Peter Rabbit 2018 (PG) Fri 5.20; Sat-Sun 1.00, 3.30; Mon 5.20

Tues 5.00; Wed-Thurs

Pacific Rim: Uprising ( 12A) Fri 8.30; Sat-Sun 6.00, 8.40; Mon 8.30; Tues

2.30; Wed-Thurs 8.30

Bernstein Centenary Ballet Live From the Royal Opera House Tues 7.15

