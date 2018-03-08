What’s On Listings – March 8 onwards

March has plenty of entertainment on offer for Fifers.

Music

Thursday, March 8

Archie Fisher, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Polish Ex-servicemen’s Club, Kirkcaldy.

Friday, March 9

Jackie on Karaoke, The Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, March 10

High Jack, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy.

Stereo, British Legion, Leven.

3G, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Jackie on Karaoke, The Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Fantasy, The Charter Club, Kirkcaldy.

Sunday, March 11

Gavin Patrick, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes.

Raymond van Barneveld, five times world champion, The Gunners Club.

Looking Ahead

Timed Out, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on March 17.

Beatleboots, Styx, Kirkcaldy on March 17.

The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on March 17.

No1 Sun, The Toll Centre, Burntisland on March 17.

Retro, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy on March 17.

2 Pure Sounds, British Legion, Leven on March 17.

Tongue and Groove, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on March 17.

St Patrick’s Night, Balgonie Bowling Club, Coaltown of Balgonie on March 17.

The Brian Kerr Foundation, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy on March 18.

ABBFAB, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on March 23.

Street Life, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy on March 24.

2 Pure Sounds, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on March 24.

Street Life, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on March 25.

Mimics, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy on March 25.

No1 Sun, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy on March 30.

Suited and Booted, The Carousel, Kinghorn on March 31.

The Columbos, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on March 31.

Midnight Blue, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on March 31.

Cornfield Chase, Kapil Seshasayee and Minches, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy on March 31.

Beatleboots, Wellesley Inn, Buckhaven on April 1.

The Columbos, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy on April 1.

Neil Diamond/Johnny Cash tribute, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on April 1.

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on April 7.

The Columbos, Bowhill Hotel, Cardenden on April 7.

Smokestacks, supported by Break The Embargo and The Jook Joints, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on April 7.

Beatleboots, Drummonds Hotel, Markinch on April 14.

ABBFAB, Oakley Social Club, Oakley on April 21.

Beatleboots, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on April 22.

The Filthy Tongues and Static Union, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on April 27.

Suited and Booted, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy on May 4.

ABBFAB, Wellesley Inn, Buckhaven on May 6.

Suited and Booted, Dunnikier Park Golf Club, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 7.

Beatleboots, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 21.

Suited and Booted, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

China Blue 5 Blondes Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

Cher/Shania Twain tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 2.

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

www.mundellmusic.com

Mar 16. Stevie Nimmo Trio; 18. Just Beatles; 22. Wall of Floyd; 23. Julie Felix; 25. Mark Simpson; Apr 1. Bobby Cochran; 9. Martin Barre; 12. Classic Clapton (unplugged); 13. Martin Turner; 14. Stipe REM tribute; 19. Alex Cornish; 21. Rhino’s Revenge; 22. Paul Lamb and the King Snakes; 28. Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack; May 5. Tir Na Nog; 6. The Police Sting Show; 6. The Coal Porters; May 9 & 10. Albert Lee And His Electric Band; 12. Heart of Rust; 13. Hells Bells; 26. Full Nelson; 27. Dan Baird & Homemade Sin; Jun 1 & 2. Mama Genesis; 3 & 4. Roxy Magic; Sep 1. John Hackett Band; Dec 14. Lindisfarne.

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Box Office (01592) 583302

www.onfife.com

Mar 7-10. Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society – The Pirates of Penzance; 15. Acoustic Beatles; 16. Adam Smith Lecture – Sandi Toksvig; 16. Kieran Hodgson – Lance; 17. An Audience with David Tennant; 17. What the Funk – Lights Out By Nine; 22. NT Live: Julius Ceasar (12A); 24. Glasgow Phoenix Choir; 31. Swinging 60s.; Apr 5. The Worm – An Underground Adventure; 5. YolanDa Brown; 6. Under Milk Wood; 7. Innocence; 8. The Attic; 13. Auld Hat New Heid; 14. The Story of the Beach Boys; 20. The Kirkcaldy Variety Special; 20. Simon Brett Band; 21. Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra; 24-28. KAOS - 9 to 5 The Musical; May 4. Gary Lamont; 5. Lorna Reid; 5. The Marley Experience; 9. Jay Rayner; 12. Main Street Blues; 12. Abba Gold; 18. Keep it Cash; 18. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Ian McMillan, Grace Petrie and Withered Hand; 25. 10CCLO; 27. Crimes Under the Sun; 30. Giovanni Pernice; 31. Holy Moly and the Crackers; Jun 8. Counterfeit 60s; 8. Wizard School (Murder Mystery); 9. Jango Starr; 9. The Absolute Jam; 16. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Michael Hurley, Phill Jupitus and Siobhan Wilson; 30. Gillebride Macmillan; 30. Full Nelson; Jul 7. A Young Woman Who Lived in a Shoe; 13. The Stones; 14. The Bob Dylan Band; 28. Elvis – Young and Beautiful; Aug 3. Much Ado About Nothing; 3. Acoustic Eagles; 9. The Phantom (Murder Mystery); 11. Wrong Jovi; 17. Counterfeit 70s; 18. Acoustic Mac; 24. Memento Mori; Aug 30-Sept 1. Ladyboys of Bangkok.

ROTHES HALLS

Box Office (01592) 611101

www.onfife.com

Mar 22. Big Girls Don’t Cry (Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons); 24. The Spirit of Bad Company & Free; 30. Guns or Roses; Apr 7. Under Milk Wood; 7. The Marley Experience; 26. Acoustic Sting; May 12. Wrong Jovi; May 24. Crimes Under the Sun; 31. Acoustic Eagles; Jun 30. Solitaire Carpenters; Jul 28. The BeeGee’s Story - Nights on Broadway; Aug 4. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; Aug 18. Dougie Maclean; 25. Treasure Hunt; 25. 10CCLO; .

CARNEGIE HALL

Box Office (01383) 602302

www.onfife.com

Apr 6. Innocence; 13. The Story of the Beach Boys; 18. Keep It Cash; 20. Acoustic Beatles; 21. The Searchers; 26. Carol Klein; 28. The Bee Gee’s Story – Nights on Broadway; 11. Barluath; 26. Crimes Under the Sun; Jun 2. The Marley Experience; Jul 7. Acoustic Mac; 14. Acoustic Sting; 14. Fred Macaulay; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; Oct 13. Queen II; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 27. Guns or Roses; Nov 10. Wrong Jovi; 23. Barry Steele as Roy Orbison.

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Box Office (01592) 583303

boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com

Apr 5. Innocence; 6-7. High School Musical; 7. The Wonderful World of Lapin; 8. Under Milk Wood; 13. Janette Mason; 15. The Story of the Beach Boys; 20. Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra; 21. Fife Brass Band Festival; 22. Acoustic Mac; 27. Lionel Ritchie Tribute; 28. Broadway and Beyond; May 19. Craig Campbell: Easy Tiger 2017/2018 World Tour; 25. Crimes Under the Sun; 26. Dunfermline Strathspey and Reel Society; May 30 - Jun 2. LADAMA presents The Wizard of Oz; Jun 6. Treasure Island; 29. Through the Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Box Office (01383 740384 )

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

Mar 15. Ed Byrne: Spoiler Alert; 16. Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers; 24. Suggs; 29-30. Beauty & The Beast; Apr 6-7. Funbox; 13. Milkshake Live; 20. Sally Morgan - Kisses to Heaven, 26. Jon Richardson - Old Man; May 4. The Illegal Eagles; 18. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac; 23. DMA’s; 26. Just Beatles; Jun 2. Magic of Motown; 9. Marti Pellow; Sept 5. An Evening with Ant Middleton; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons; Dec 7-29. Sleeping Beauty; 17. One Night of Queen.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Mar 15. What We Did on Our Holiday (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Mar 17. Gala Screening – You, Me and Him (15), 16:45; Mar 26. La Piscine (French), 11:00, 16:00, 19:30; Mar 28. The Dictator’s Guns (French), 11:00, 16:00, 19:30; Apr 1. The Hitmans Bodyguard (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 2. Valerian and the City of 1000 Planets (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 3. All Eyez on Me (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 4. Churchill (PG), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 8. Unlocked (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 9. Their Finest (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 12. Trespass Against Us (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 13. West Side Story (12A), 19:30; Apr 15 Power Rangers (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 16. The Seduction of Mini (Italian), 11:00, 16:00, 19:30; Apr 17. Patriots Day (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Apr 18. All Screwed Up (Italian), 11:00, 16:00, 19:30; May 1. Hacksaw Ridge (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 2. The Pass (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 4. La La Land (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 6. Postman Pat the Movie (U), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 8. Unrest (12A), 19:30; May 11. Brotherhood (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30.

ODEON DUNFERMLINE

Black Panther 2D (12A), Fri 12:30, 14:00, 15:45, 17:00, 19:00, 20:00; Sat-Sun 11:00, 12:30, 14:00, 15:45, 17:00, 19:00, 20:00; Mon-Tue 12:30, 14:00, 15:45, 17:00, 19:00, 20:00; Wed 11:00, 12:30, 14:00, 15:45, 17:00, 19:45; Thu 11:30, 14:30, 17:30; 20:30.

Coco 2D (PG), Fri 16:15; Sat-Sun 11:15, 13:45, 16:15; Mon-Thu 16:15.

Darkest Hour (PG), Fri 13:15; Mon-Wed 13:15.

Early Man (PG), Sat-Sun 10:30, 13:00, 15:30.

Finding Your Feet (12A), Fri-Sat 12:30, 15:15; Sun 12:15; Mon-Wed 12:30, 15:15; Thu 13:30.

Game Night (15), Fri-Thu 13:30, 16:00, 18:30, 21:00.

Gringo (15), Fri & Mon-Thu 13:00, 15:40, 18:20, 21:20; Sat 10:15, 13:00, 15:40, 18:20, 21:10; Sun 10:15, 13:00 (subtitled), 15:40, 18:20, 21:10.

I, Tonya (15), Fri 20:50; Sun-Thu 20:50.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2D (12A), Sat-Sun 10:45.

Kobiety Mafii (18), Fri 20:40; Sat 20:50; Sun 20:40.

Lady Bird (15), Fri-Sun 15:00, 20:20; Mon 15:00 (subtitled), 20:20, 20:40; Tue 15:00, 20:20, 20:40; Wed-Thu 15:00, 20:20.

Mamma Mia! Singalong (2018) (PG), Sun 14:45.

Met Opera – Semiramide 2018 (12A), Sat 17:55.

Mom and Dad (15), Fri-Thu 18:45, 21:15.

My Generation and Satellite Q&A with Michael Caine (12A), Wed 18:25.

Red Sparrow (15), Fri & Mon-Tue 14:10, 17:20, 20:30; Sat 11:00, 14:10, 17:20, 20:30; Sun 11:00, 15:00, 17:20, 20:30; Wed 11:00, 14:10, 17:20, 20:30; Thu 11:00, 14:00, 17:20, 20:20 (subtitled),

The Greatest Showman (PG), Fri & Mon-Wed 12:15, 14:45, 17:15, 19:45; Sat-Sun 10:00, 12:15, 14:45, 17:15, 19:45; Thu 11:15, 13:45, 16:15.

The Shape of Water (15), Fri & Mon-Tue 12:15, 15:00, 18:00; Sat-Sun 18:00; Thu 18:00.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing (15), Fri & Sun-Tue 18:00; Wed 21:15; Thu 16:15.

Tomb Raider 2D (TBC), Thu 11:10, 12:10, 14:00, 15:00, 16:50, 17:50, 19:00, 20:40.

Tomb Raider 3D (TBC), Wed 20:00; Thu 19:40.

Walk Like a Panther (12A), Fri-Mon 12:20, 17:40; Tue 12:20, 17:40 (subtitled); Wed 17:40; Thu 12:20, 17:40.

Kids’ Club – The Lego Ninjago Movie 2D (U), Sat-Sun 10:00.

Silver Screen – All the Money in the World (15), Wed 14:00, Thu 11:00.

Silver Screen – Wonder (PG), Wed 11:00, Thu 14:00.

Newbies – Walk Like a Panther (12A), Wed 11:30.

KINO CINEMA GLENROTHES

Tomb Raider 2D Thurs 8.30; 3D

Wed 8.30

GAME NIGHT (15) Fri-Thurs 5.45, 8.20

COCO 2D ( U) Sat-Sun 2.30

Black Panther (12A) Fri 5.40, 8.30; Sat-Sun 2.00,, 5.40,, 8.30; Mon & Thur 5.40, 8.30; Wed-Thurs 5.40

Red Sparrow (15) Fri-Thurs 5.00, 8.10

JUMANJI (12A) Sat-Sun 2.00

