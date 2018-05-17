What’s on listings – May 17 onwards

The Kingdom has a wealth of entertainment to offer the whole family.

Music

Thursday, May 17

Open Mic and Talent Night, The Greenside Venue, Leslie.

Friday, May 18

Bullets And Arrows, Astral Suns, MARA and Caulder, The Greenside Venue, Leslie.

Karaoke with Jackie, The Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, May 19

Midnight Blue, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Joe’s Band, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy.

The Polis and The Catch 22s, The Greenside Venue, Leslie.

Karaoke with Jackie, The Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Fantasy, The Charter Club, Kirkcaldy.

Sunday, May 20

Sphere, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes.

Looking Ahead

Christine Bovill, Crail Folk Club, Crail on May 24.

Gentlemen Jackals, The Ellies, Lucy & the lyrics and Astral Suns, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on May 25.

Open mic night, Potter About Cafe, Burntisland on May 25.

Suited and Booted, Dunnikier Park Golf Club, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

The Jook Joints supported by Troops Of Tomorrow and Marcin Gun Joe, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

Out of Time, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

The Sensational David Bowie Tribute Band, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on May 26.

Retro, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

Freddie Mercury/Roy Orbison tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on May 27.

Leona Rae, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on May 27.

The Columbos, The Steadings, Kirkcaldy on May 27.

Open mic night, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy on May 31.

Latitude56, The Harbour View, Kinghorn on June 1.

The Chiels, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 2.

The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on June 2.

So Driven, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on June 2.

Tongue and Groove, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on June 2.

Guitars and Beats for Marguerite, The Penny Farthing and The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy on June 2

Guitars and Beats for Marguerite, The Penny Farthing, The Tipsy Cow and Society, Kirkcaldy on June 3

Lynne Karaoke, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 3.

Simply Mo, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 9.

No1 Sun, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on June 9.

Hunky Dory, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on June 9.

There’s an open mic afternoon at Kinglassie, Miners Welfare Institute, on June 10

Q the Music, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on June 16.

Little Big Sound, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on June 16.

Sphere, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 17.

Project 6, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy on June 22.

No1 Sun, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 23.

Street Life, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on June 23.

Crocodile Shoes, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on June 23.

Open Mic and talent night, The Greenside Venue, Greenside Hotel, Leslie on May 24

Project 6, Novar Bar, Kirkcaldy on June 30.

Streets Ahead, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on June 30.

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 7.

The Beat, with Dave Wakeling, are at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, on June 12.

Beatleboots, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 21.

Suited and Booted, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

Latitude56, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

China Blue 5 Blondes Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

Latitude56, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Live on the Links – The Signals, Troops of Tomorrow, Easy Ride, The Wizards of Progg, Tonka, The Jook Joints, Ray Kelly and the Bad Boys, Howling Al and Julia Marshall, Burntisland Links on August 11.

Ocean Colour Scheme, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on August 25.

Cher/Shania Twain tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 2.

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

Dirty Harry, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on October 27.

Complete Stone Roses, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on November 2.

Bad Manners, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on December 29.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

www.mundellmusic.com

May 27. Dan Baird & Homemade Sin; 31. Stacie Collins; Jun 1 & 2. Mama Genesis; 3. John Otway; 16. Ralph McTell and Wizz Jones; Aug 3-4. Roxy Magic; Sep 1. John Hackett Band; 6. Charlie Dore; 7-8. Creedence Clearwater Review; 9. Curved Air; 12. Man; 14. Elephant Sessions; 15. Gerry Jablonski; 16. Delta Moon; 20. Cara; 22. A Foreigners Journey; 23. Sinnerboy; Oct 12. Roddy Woomble; 17. Voodoo Room; 19-20. Skinny Molly; 21-22. Andy Fairweather Low; 25. Marrakesh Express; 26. The Muffin Men; 28. Maggie Bell and Dave Kelly.

Acoustic

KIRKCALDY ACOUSTIC MUSIC CLUB

All gigs at Polish Ex-serviceman’s Club, Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy

May 17. SairBanes with Ian Bruce; 24. Eli West & Olav Meljva; 31. Kyle Carey.

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Box Office (01592) 583302

www.onfife.com

May 17. Tom Stade; 18. Keep it Cash; 18. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Ian McMillan, Grace Petrie and Withered Hand; 19. Lost Shores Ceilidh Band; 25. Comedy Night – Scott Gibson, Susan Riddell, Allan Lindsay and Rob Kane; 29. Shattered; 30. Giovanni Pernice; 31. Holy Moly and the Crackers; Jun 2-3. YMTS – Honk! Jr; 8. Counterfeit 60s; 8. Wizard School (Murder Mystery); 9. Jango Starr; 9. The Absolute Jam; 14-16. YMTS – Made in Dagenham; 16. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Michael Hurley, Phill Jupitus and Siobhan Wilson; 18. NT Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time (Encore) (12A); 30. Gillebride Macmillan; 30. Full Nelson; Jul 7. A Young Woman Who Lived in a Shoe; 13. The Stones; 14. The Bob Dylan Band; 14. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Carl Stone, Thomas McCarthy, Pictish Trail; 28. Elvis – Young and Beautiful; Aug 3. Much Ado About Nothing; 3. Acoustic Eagles; 9. The Phantom (Murder Mystery); 11. Wrong Jovi; 17. Counterfeit 70s; 18. Acoustic Mac; 24. Memento Mori; 25. Something in the Air – Spatz and Co; Aug 30-Sept 1. Ladyboys of Bangkok; Sep 8. Peter Pan and Captain Cook; 8.Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 14. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 15. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 15. Sarah Jayne’s Dolly Tribute Show; 20. Filip Berneert and Enrique Simon; 29. Acoustic Sting; Oct 3. Brigitte Beratra;s Babelfish; 12. Dorec-A-Bella; 13. The Commitment Brothers; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue.

ROTHES HALLS

Box Office (01592) 611101

www.onfife.com

May 25. Comedy Night – Allan Lindsay, Stuart MacPherson, Scott Gibson, Raymond Mearns; 25. Jimmy Buckley; 26. Jango Starr – One Man Shoe; 31. Acoustic Eagles; Jun 2. The Wizard of Oz; 2. North Sea Gas; 16. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 16. Paul Thorpe as Elvis; 16. Main Street Blues; 27. Danny Bhoy; 29. Simon Brett Band; 30. Solitaire Carpenters; Jul 6. The Doomed Groom (Murder Mystery); 13. Fastlove; 14. The UB40 Experience; 21. The Commitment Brothers; 27. Counterfeit 60s; 28. Middle of Summer (Murder Mystery); 28. The BeeGee’s Story - Nights on Broadway; 29. The Giant’s Loo Roll; Aug 3. Keepin It Country; 4. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 18. Dougie Maclean; 25. Treasure Hunt; 25. 10CCLO; Sep 3. G4 Live; 7. Gillebride MacMillan; 15. The Highlander Fling.

CARNEGIE HALL

Box Office (01383) 602302

www.onfife.com

May 19. Solid Gold Scotland; 25. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; Jun 1. The Wizard of Oz; 2. The Marley Experience; 3. Holy Moly and the Crackers; 7. Tom Stade; 8. Dorec-A-Belle; 9. Electric 80s; 10. Jango Starr – One Man Shoe; 17. Carnegie Youth Theatre Revue: On Broadway; 21-23. Dunfermline Dramatic Society – A Bunch of Amateurs; 29. The Rising; 30. The Straits UK; Jul 7. Acoustic Mac; 14. Fred Macaulay; 14. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 27. Mamma Mia Singalong; Aug 4. Glitter and Grind Revue; 11. The Scottish Pink Floyd; 25. Solid Gold 70s Show; 31. Sinatra and Me; Sep 1. Mata Hari Female Spy; 12. Jason Donovan; 15. Evergreen; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; 29. Bwani Junction.

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Box Office (01592) 583303

boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com

May 19. Craig Campbell; 26. Dunfermline Strathspey and Reel Society; 27. Jango Starr – One Man Shoe; May 29 - Jun 2. LADAMA presents The Wizard of Oz; May 29. Holy Moly and the Crackers; Jun 9. Treasure Hunt; 9. Counterfeit 60s; 29. Through the Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly; 30. Lochgelly Youth – One Night Only; Jul 7. Captain Cauliflower and Marvin the Mischievious Moose; 7. The Establishment – Eton Mess; 7. Mrs Peacock’s Feathers (Murder Mystery); Aug 17. Jersey Notes; 18. Counterfeit 70s; 23-25. Lochgelly Youth – The Addams Family; Aug 31. Mata Hari Female Spy.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Box Office (01383 740384 )

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

May 18. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac; 19. Paul John Dykes in conversation wtih Tom Boyd and Simon Donnelly; 23. DMA’s; 24. One Night Stand; 26. Just Beatles; Jun 2. Magic of Motown; 9. Marti Pellow; 19. Lance Ellington featuring Susan Doyle; Jul 22. Sarah Millican; Aug 31. Quadrophenia Live; Sept 1. Some Guys Have All the Luck; 5. An Evening with Ant Middleton; 6. An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 8. 51 Shades of Maggie; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 3-6. West Side Story; 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 17-18. Dinosaur World: Live; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; 26. Nathan Carter; 27. Jason Byrne; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 17. The Dolls; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 23. Daniel Sloss; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

May 20. Peter Rabbit (PG), 11:00; May 21. The Greatest Showman (PG), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 23. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Jun 17. Coco (PG), 11:00; Jun 27. The Post (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Jun 28. Darkest Hour (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30.

KINO LEVEN

Avengers Infinty War (12A) Fri 7:000; Sat-Sun 8.00; Mon-Wed 7.00

Sherlock Gnomes 2D (U) Fri 4.45;

Sat-Sun 12:45,, 3:15,, 5:45; Mon-Thurs 4.45

Solo: A Star WArs Story 2D (12A)

Thur 00.01AM, 7.30PM

ODEON DUNFERMLINE

A Quiet Place (15), Fri-Sat 22:40.

Autism Friendly 2D Avengers: Infinity War (12A), Mon 18:00.

Autism Friendly 2D Sherlock Gnomes (U), Sun 10:15.

Avengers: Infinity War 2D (12A), Fri 12:40, 13:40, 14:30, 16:00, 17:00, 17:50, 19:20, 20:20; Sat 10:20, 11:00, 12:40, 13:40, 14:30, 16:00, 17:00, 17:50, 19:20, 20:20; Sun 10:20, 12:40, 13:40, 14:30, 16:00, 17:00, 17:50, 19:20, 20:20; Mon 12:40, 13:40, 14:30, 16:00, 17:00, 19:20, 20:20; Tue 12:40, 13:40, 14:30, 16:00, 17:00, 17:50, 19:20, 20:20; Wed 11:00, 12:40, 13:40, 14:30, 16:00, 17:00, 17:50, 19:20, 20:20; Thu 13:00, 16:20, 19:40.

Breaking In (15), Fri-Sat & Mon-Wed 21:20; Sun 21:20 (subtitled).

Deadpool 2 (15), Fri 12:00, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:00, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 20:30, 21:00, 21:30, 21:50, 22:20; Sat 11:30, 12:00, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:00, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 20:30, 21:00, 21:30, 21:50, 22:20; Sun 11:30, 12:00, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:00, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 20:30, 21:00, 21:30; Mon 12:00, 12:30, 13:30 (subtitled), 14:30, 15:00, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:00, 18:30, 19:30, 20:00, 20:30, 21:00, 21:30; Tue 12:00, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:00, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:00, 18:30, 19:30, 20:00, 20:30, 21:00, 21:30; Wed 11:30, 12:00, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:00, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:00, 18:30, 19:30, 20:00, 20:30, 21:00, 21:30; Thu 11:30, 12:40, 14:30, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:20, 19:20, 20:30, 21:20, 22:20.

Duck Duck Goose (PG), Sat-Sun 10:00.

I Feel Pretty (12A), Fri & Mon-Wed 13:10, 15:50, 18:20, 20:50; Sat-Sun 15:50, 18:20, 20:50; Thu 13:00, 20:50.

Life of the Party (12A), Mon-Wed 19:00.

Peter Rabbit (PG), Sat-Sun 11:00, 13:20.

Sherlock Gnomes 2D (U), Fri & Mon-Wed 13:00, 15:20, 16:40, 17:40; Tue 17:40 (subtitled); Sat-Sun 10:40, 12:00, 13:00, 14:20, 15:20, 16:40, 17:40; Thu 11:20, 13:40, 16:00, 18:20.

Solo: A Star Wars Story 2D (12A) (subtitled), Thu 00:01, 15:45.

Solo: A Star Wars Story 2D (12A), Thu 00:01, 11:30, 12:30, 14:00, 14:45, 17:15, 18:00, 19:00, 20:30, 21:15, 21:45.

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3D (12A), Thu 00:01, 13:15, 16:30, 18:30, 19:45.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (12A), Fri & Mon-Tue 14:00; Sat-Sun 10:45; Thu 15:40.

Silver Screen – The Shape of WAter (15), Wed 11:00; Thu 14:00.

Silver Screen – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing (15), Wed 14:00; Thu 11:00.

Kids’ Club – Early Man (PG), Sat-Sun 10:00.

Newbies – Life of the Party (12A), Wed 11:15.

GET ON THE LIST!

If you are staging a gig or an event in Fife, let us know and we will include it in our comprehensive listings!

Simply email your details to ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk.