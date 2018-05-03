What’s On Listings – May 3 onwards

Fife has a lot to offer this bank holiday weekend.

Music

Thursday, May 3

Open Mic and Talent Night, The Greenside Venue, Leslie.

Friday, May 4

Suited and Booted, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy.

Kolours, Wee Jimmies, Cowdenbeath.

Element presents Dave Seaman and Steve Parry at Society, Kirkcaldy.

The Decrees, The Naked Feedback, The Lackeys and The Jook Joints, The Greenside Venue, Leslie.

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, May 5

Jay Silver, Railway Club, Kirkcaldy.

Troops Of Tomorrow, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy.

Roll the Dice, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Spotlight, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy.

Sunday, May 6

ABBFAB, Wellesley Inn, Buckhaven.

Project 6, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes.

Mamas Boys, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy.

The Columbos, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy.

Audiofraud, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Open mic and jam session, The Old Port, Burntisland.

Linton Osborne, East Dock Bar, Methil.

Looking Ahead

Kyle Falconer, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on May 10.

Project 6, The Thistle Tavern, Dunfermline on May 12.

The Jook Joints supported by Urgency X UK and Ray Kelly & The Bad Boys, The Fife Arms, Kirkcaldy on May 12.

Nothing Fancy, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on May 12.

Leona Corio, Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on May 12.

Out of Time, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on May 12.

The Courtbetweeners, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on May 12.

Open Mic Afternoon hosted by Open Mic Kinglassie, Miners Welfare Institute, Kinglassie on May 13.

The Shand Motino Gathering, Windygates Institute, Windygates on May 13.

Open mic and jam session, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy on May 13.

Open Mic and Talent Night, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on May 17.

Bullets And Arrows, Astral Suns, MARA and Caulder, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on May 18.

Midnight Blue, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on May 19.

Joe’s Band, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on May 19.

The Polis and The Catch 22s, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on May 19.

Sphere, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on May 20.

Gentlemen Jackals, The Ellies, Lucy & the lyrics and Astral Suns, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on May 25.

Open mic night, Potter About Cafe, Burntisland on May 25.

Suited and Booted, Dunnikier Park Golf Club, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

The Jook Joints supported by Troops Of Tomorrow and Marcin Gun Joe, The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

Out of Time, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on May 26.

The Sensational David Bowie Tribute Band, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on May 26.

Freddie Mercury/Roy Orbison tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on May 27.

Leona Rae, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on May 27.

The Columbos, The Steadings, Kirkcaldy on May 27.

Open mic night, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy on May 31.

Latitude56, The Harbour View, Kinghorn on June 1.

The Chiels, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 2.

The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on June 2.

Lynne Karaoke, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 3.

Simply Mo, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 9.

Sphere, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 17.

No1 Sun, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 23.

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 7.

The Beat, with Dave Wakeling, are at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, on June 12.

Beatleboots, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 21.

Suited and Booted, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

Latitude56, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

China Blue 5 Blondes Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

Latitude56, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Live on the Links – The Signals, Troops of Tomorrow, Easy Ride, The Wizards of Progg, Tonka, The Jook Joints, Ray Kelly and the Bad Boys, Howling Al and Julia Marshall, Burntisland Links on August 11.

Ocean Colour Scheme, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on August 25.

Cher/Shania Twain tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 2.

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

Dirty Harry, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on October 27.

Complete Stone Roses, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on November 2.

Bad Manners, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on December 29.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

www.mundellmusic.com

May 5. Tir Na Nog; 6. The Police Sting Show; May 9 & 10. Albert Lee And His Electric Band; 12. Heart of Rust; 13. Hells Bells; 26. Full Nelson; 27. Dan Baird & Homemade Sin; Jun 1 & 2. Mama Genesis; 3 & 4. Roxy Magic; Sep 1. John Hackett Band; Dec 14. Lindisfarne.

Acoustic

KIRKCALDY ACOUSTIC MUSIC CLUB

All gigs at Polish Ex-serviceman’s Club, Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy

May 3. Charlie McKerron, Ross Ainslie & Marc Clement.

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Box Office (01592) 583302

www.onfife.com

May 4. Gary Lamont; 5. Lorna Reid; 5. The Marley Experience; 9. Jay Rayner; 12. Main Street Blues; 12. Abba Gold; 18. Keep it Cash; 18. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Ian McMillan, Grace Petrie and Withered Hand; 25. 10CCLO; 27. Crimes Under the Sun; 30. Giovanni Pernice; 31. Holy Moly and the Crackers; Jun 8. Counterfeit 60s; 8. Wizard School (Murder Mystery); 9. Jango Starr; 9. The Absolute Jam; 16. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Michael Hurley, Phill Jupitus and Siobhan Wilson; 30. Gillebride Macmillan; 30. Full Nelson; Jul 7. A Young Woman Who Lived in a Shoe; 13. The Stones; 14. The Bob Dylan Band; 28. Elvis – Young and Beautiful; Aug 3. Much Ado About Nothing; 3. Acoustic Eagles; 9. The Phantom (Murder Mystery); 11. Wrong Jovi; 17. Counterfeit 70s; 18. Acoustic Mac; 24. Memento Mori; Aug 30-Sept 1. Ladyboys of Bangkok.

ROTHES HALLS

Box Office (01592) 611101

www.onfife.com

May 12. Wrong Jovi; May 24. Crimes Under the Sun; 31. Acoustic Eagles; Jun 30. Solitaire Carpenters; Jul 28. The BeeGee’s Story - Nights on Broadway; Aug 4. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; Aug 18. Dougie Maclean; 25. Treasure Hunt; 25. 10CCLO; Sep 3. G4 Live; Oct 5. The Police Sting Show; 26. Swinging 60s; Nov 16. The Bob Dylan Band; 23. The Stones; 24. Barry Steele as Roy Orbison; Dec 8. Glitter and Grind Revue.

CARNEGIE HALL

Box Office (01383) 602302

www.onfife.com

May 11. Barluath; 26. Crimes Under the Sun; Jun 2. The Marley Experience; Jul 7. Acoustic Mac; 14. Acoustic Sting; 14. Fred Macaulay; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; Oct 13. Queen II; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 27. Guns or Roses; Nov 10. Wrong Jovi; 23. Barry Steele as Roy Orbison.

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Box Office (01592) 583303

boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com

May 19. Craig Campbell: Easy Tiger 2017/2018 World Tour; 25. Crimes Under the Sun; 26. Dunfermline Strathspey and Reel Society; May 30 - Jun 2. LADAMA presents The Wizard of Oz; Jun 6. Treasure Island; 29. Through the Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly; Sep 28. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; Nov 3. The Bee Gees Story - Nights on Broadway; 24. Dougie Maclean.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Box Office (01383 740384 )

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

May 4. The Illegal Eagles; 18. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac; 23. DMA’s; 26. Just Beatles; Jun 2. Magic of Motown; 9. Marti Pellow; Sept 5. An Evening with Ant Middleton; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons; Dec 7-29. Sleeping Beauty; 17. One Night of Queen.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

May 4. La La Land (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 6. Postman Pat the Movie (U), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; May 8. Unrest (12A), 19:30; May 11. Brotherhood (15), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30.

KINO GLENROTHES

Rampage (12A), Fri-Thu 20:00.

Peter Rabbit (PG), Sat-Sun 13:45.

Avengers: Infinity War 2D (12A), Fri 16:15, 17:10, 20:00; Sat-Sun 12:30, 13:30, 16:15, 17:10, 20:00; Mon-Thu 16:15, 17:10, 20:00.

Avengers: Infinity War 3D (12A), Mon-Thu 20:30.

Ready Player One 2D (12A), Fri-Thu 16:30.

ODEON DUNFERMLINE

A Quiet Place (15), Fri & Tue-Thu 13:45, 16:15, 18:45, 21:15; Sat-Mon 18:45, 21:15.

A Wrinkle in Time 2D (PG), Sat-Mon 10:00.

Avengers: Infinity War 2D (12A), Fri 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 14:30, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:00, 19:00, 20:00, 21:00, 22:30; Sat 10:30, 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 14:30, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:00, 19:00, 20:00, 21:00, 22:30; Sun -Mon & Wed-Thu 10:30, 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 14:30, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:00, 19:00, 20:00, 21:00; Tue 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 14:30, 15:30, 16:30 (subtitled), 17:30, 18:00, 19:00, 20:00, 21:00.

Avengers: Infinity War 3D (12A), Fri-Mon 12:30, 16:00, 19:30; Tue 19:30.

Duck Duck Goose (PG), Sat-Mon 10:30.

I Feel Pretty (12A), Fri-Tue 12:50, 15:20, 17:50, 20:20; Wed 15:20, 17:50, 20:20; Thu 12:50, 15:20, 17:50, 20:20 (subtitled).

Life of the Party (12A), Thu 13:15, 15:45, 18:15, 20:45.

Love, Simon (12A), Tue-Wed 13:30, 16:20.

Narzeczony Na Niby (12A), Fri-Sun 20:30.

NT Live – Macbeth (15), Thu 19:00.

Peter Rabbit (PG), Sat-Mon 11:15, 13:45.

Rampage 2D (12A), Fri 13:00, 15:30, 18:00; Mon 20:30; Tue-Wed 13:00, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; Thu 14:00, 16:30.

Sherlock Gnomes 2D (U), Sat-Mon 10:00 11:00 12:15 13:30 14:30 15:50 16:50 18:10.

Skid Row Marathon (12A), Wed 19:00.

The Greatest Showman (PG), Fri 12:00, 14:30; Sat-Mon 10:00, 16:15; Tue 12:00, 14:30.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (12A), Fri 14:30, 17:20, 20:10; Sat-Mon & Wed-Thu 11:40, 14:30, 17:20, 20:10; Tue 14:30, 17:20, 20:10.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (15), Fri & Tue-Thu 17:00, 19:15, 21:30; Sat-Mon 19:15, 21:30.

Tully (15), Fri & Tue & Thu 12:00, 21:20; Sat-Mon 21:20; Wed 12:00 (subtitled), 21:20.

Silver Screen – The Post (12A), Wed 11:00, Thu 14:00.

Silver Screen – The Greatest Showman (PG), Wed 14:00, Thu 11:00.

Newbies – I Feel Pretty (12A), Wed 11:30.

