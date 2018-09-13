Where to park to see Kirkcaldy Beach Highland Games

Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games - the only one of their kind in the UK - take place on Saturday, and are set to bring huge numbers of spectators into the town centre.

The action takes place on the beach opposite the Mercat Shopping Centre, and runs from 10.00am until 3.00pm.

• READ MORE: Full programme and times for Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games

If you are travelling by car, here’s where you can park within a very easy walking distance:

Mercat Shopping Centre

Tesco, Hunter Street

Nicol Street

Coal Wynd

Multi-storey carparks, Esplanade

Oswald Wynd

Kirkcaldy Train Station