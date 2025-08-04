Love Island final: who are the favourites to win? Latest series 12 odds before 2025 final

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 09:14 BST

A new pair of favourites have surged in the odds ahead of Love Island series 12 final

Love Island’s series 12 final is just a few hours away, and we will soon be finding out which couple will be crowned the winners. It has been a dramatic season, and there is still plenty of time for a few more twists and turns.

The odds have shifted dramatically heading into tonight’s (August 4) live final. One-time runaway favourites have slipped, and others have surged with a handful of hours left.

Remind yourself of who is in the final and who they are coupled up with. ITV has also confirmed the start time this evening - with the episode set for an extra-long runtime.

If you are planning on tuning into the last episode of Love Island series 12, you might be wondering who is expected to win. The favourites have been named, via Oddschecker, and it is a new pair of names.

