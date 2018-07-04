Whodunnit fun at murder mystery event in Glenrothes

Fifers can enjoy an evening of playing detective at a fun murder mystery event at the Rothes Halls this weekend.

On Friday evening, ‘The Doomed Groom’ event will take place, starting at 7.30pm.

Following on from a number of other successful murder mystery style events, this time you’re undercover at the stag do of the famous horse groom Paul Perfect - the only problem is, here’s not there.

A case of cold feet - or cold-blooded murder?

You’ll watch events unfold then have your chance to interrogate each subject in turn. Head along in a team, or you‘re welcome to attend as a single.

The ticket price of £15 (£12 concession) includes a complimentary drink. Purchase your tickets online here.