Why Adam Smith is getting funky for his own festival

Lights Out By Nine make a welcome return to their home town of Kirkcaldy for the 2018 Festival of Ideas – and it’ll be a show with a difference.

The band takes to the stage of the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday, March 17 for a double bill of live music.

Aam Smith gets funky. Pic: FPA

For one night only they are reviving ‘What The Funk’ – their hit Fringe show – before then storming into their own set including the Memphis, Muscle Shoals and New Orleans.

And you get both sets for the price of one ticket!

What The Funk was staged by the Kingdom Theatre Company production in 2016, written by Press music columnist, John Murray.

It told the story of funk music and that glorious Hammond Organ sound, and paid tribute to the genre’s true greats from James Brown, , The MG’s, Motown, Sly & The Family Stone, Scotland’s very own Average White Band to Prince and Mark Ronson ... all packed into 40 minutes of live music, fully narrated with images of the era, and with plenty space for dancing.

The show is narrated by Jacqueline Ha nnah who also has performed with various companies throughout Scotland as well as working with Kingdom Theatre Company’s Fringe shows.

The second half of the show features Lights Out By Nine live on stage showcasing their out outstanding music of the past 30 years.

Ticket details from the box office or here OnFife