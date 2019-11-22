Win a signed copy of Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir’s new book

Rugby legend Doddie Weir will be in St Andrews on Wednesday, November 27, as he launches his new book, The World According to Doddie: An A-Z of Life and How to Live It.

Doddie, who played for Scotland 61 times, will be the guest of honour at An Evening with Doddie Weir, which is being hosted by Toppings booksellers at Hope Park and Martyrs Church.

The cover of Doddie Weir's new book

A giant in the world of rugby and being known as ‘on the charge like a mad giraffe’, Doddie was the first recipient of the Famous Grouse Scotland Player of the Five Nations Award.

In 2017, Doddie was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, and he has since worked tirelessly to support research into the disease. He continues to defy the expectations of his doctors, and charges as confidently forward as he has throughout his career.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here www.toppingbooks.co.uk

We have teamed up with Black & White Publishing to give away three signed copies of Doddie’s new book.

For your chance to win, simply answer this question: How many times did Doddie play for Scotland?

Email your answer, entitled Doddie Weir Book Comp, along with your name, full postal address and daytime telephone number, to readers@jpress.co.uk no later than 5pm on Friday, November 29.

Usual competition rules apply. Editor’s decision is final.

T&Cs: The prizes are non-transferable, cannot be exchanged and no cash alternative will be offered.