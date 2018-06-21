X Factor group joins Fife Pride line-up

The final line-up for this year’s Fife Pride has been announced – and it’s a cracker!

Headliners will be popular Scottish X-Factor group The Cutkelvins, who have just been confirmed. They join Michelle McManus at the event in Kirkcaldy on July 7.

The Cutkelvins who will headline Fife Pride 2018

The Cutkelvins are a Scottish trio who made it to the semi-finals of the X Factor in 2017, while Michelle won Pop Idol in 2003 and has gone on to carve out a career as a singer and regular TV presenter.

Also just announced is Allan Jay, a firm favourite at Pride events around the UK, along with Abba Gold and an impressive list of local talent. Fife Pride is is expected to bring huge numbers into the town centre to join the parade.

Neale Hanvey, co-convener of Fife Pride, said: “We are delighted to have secured the The Cutkelvins for Fife Pride 2018.

“We’re so grateful they were able to take time from their hectic touring schedule to come to Fife and we’re also delighted to announce that UK-wide Pride star Allan Jay and his dancers will also be making an appearance.

Allan Jay

“He might not be a name known to everyone, but we’re confident he will go down a storm.”

This year the headline acts will be appearing throughout the day, rather than all at the end.

Added Neale: “The schedule hasn’t been finalised yet, but we’ll be posting updates on timings ahead of the day.”

There are also plans for a big post Pride party.

Neale Hanvey, co-convener of Fife Pride

It will take place at O’Connell’s in the west end of the High Street.

Added Neale: “While this is still in planning, people can expect some great entertainment as we continue to party in style into the wee small hours.”

Fife Pride kicks off at noon with a parade from Carlyle Road, down Kirk Wynd and along the High Street finally heading up Whytescauseway to the Town Square where the main festival is being held.

The event will be supported financially by Fife Council, the National Lottery Fund and Shell UK and is working with LGBT+ charity Pink Saltire, Fife Centre for Equalities, Fife Cultural Trust and Kirkcaldy4All.

Stuart Duffy, founder of Pink Saltire – who helped launch the Fife event 12 months ago – said: We’re delighted to be supporting Fife Pride and have worked hard to ensure the event continues into the future.

“We know from feedback that Pride events are important in changing hearts and minds about LGBT equality and they provide a highly visible opportunity to engage with the community which can be difficult to reach.”

Nina Munday, manager of Fife Centre for Equalities, added: “We would encourage everyone who is committed to making Fife an equal and fair place for all to join Fife Pride.”