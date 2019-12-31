Young & Butterworth set for Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club date

The Polish Club hosts an exciting collaboration next week, with the arrival of Ryan Young & Jenn Butterworth.

Each has already earned acclaim in the music industry; Young, an emerging young fiddle player who brings new and exciting ideas to traditional Scottish music, and Butterworth; one of the foremost folk guitarists in the UK acoustic music scene today.

Since they first played together several years ago, the duo have gone from strength-to-strength, and were the only UK artists invited to appear at the World Music Expo in Finland.

The applause has come thick and fast for this collaboration, and Kirkcaldy will find out why on Thursday, January 9, at 7.30pm when they play for Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club.