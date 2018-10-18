Young musicians take centrestage in Kinross

Two of Scotland’s finest young musicians will play at Glenfarg Folk Club this Monday (October 22).

Hannah Rarity (pictured) and Innes White will be playing Backstage at the Green Hotel in Kinross.

Hannah’s sublime voice imbues the music she performs with a depth of emotion that is inimitable. It’s this ability that has seen her become one of Scotland’s foremost young singers, and winner of BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2018.

She recently released her hotly anticipated debut album Neath the Gloaming Star, which features some of Scotland’s most sought after young musical talent, as well as folk legend, Phil Cunningham.

She will be accompanied by Innes, a young man already very well respected in the Scottish folk world for his guitarist skills.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with the music starting at 8pm.