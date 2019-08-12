Young performers set to bring Oliver! to life in Fife

The tale of the boy who wanted more comes to Dunfermline this week.

In Sync Theatre Company brings its West End Revival version of ‘Oliver!’ to Carnegie Hall on Friday and Saturday.

This updated version of the story has not been seen in a Scottish theatre to date and promises audiences a revamped classic musical.

After holding auditions in March, the company were delighted to welcome some great talent from Fife and beyond, with many of the children in Fagin’s gang having worked in professional television and theatre.

Lucy Duffy, director and choreographer, said: “I’ve been involved in several musical productions and this is the most amazing bunch of kids I’ve had the pleasure of working with.

“It would be great for the local public to support all their hard work and experience the talent and energy for themselves.”

‘Oliver!’ is In Sync Theatre Company’s tenth production, which include ‘Hairspray’ and last year’s ‘There’s No Business Like Show Business’ at Carnegie Hall.

Their performances have also raised over £8000 for charities.

The role of Oliver is played by Caoimhe Clough, who has performed with the company before as well as appearing on television in shows such as Outlander, The Replacement and Jonathan Creek.

Aaron MacGregor, playing Dodger, has played the role of Oliver twice previously and now takes on the role of the Artful Dodger. He was also in the UK tour of ‘Nativity the Musical’.

While Lucy Duffy, who plays Nancy, is no stranger to Carnegie Hall, having previously played the lady of the lake in Spamalot, Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

This is her last production in Scotland before she heads to London to continue her studies in musical theatre.

Tickets are available from www.onfife.com