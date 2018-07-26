Youth group taps into the magic of West Side Story in Kirkcaldy this weekend

Members of Youth Music Theatre Scotland (YMTS) are ‘in America’ for their latest production which is being brought to life on a Kirkcaldy stage this weekend.

Around 58 young people and three adults will be performing their version of ‘West Side Story’ at the Adam Smith Theatre from today (Thursday) until Saturday at 7pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Principal cast members in West Side Story: Tony - Ronan Corkey, Anita - Sophie Penman, Maria - Grace McGill and Bernardo - Blair Hollingworth. Pic credit: Fife Photo Agency

They are bringing their production of the original 1957 hit musical to life as they tell the story of the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs from different ethnic backgrounds in New York.

Set in the mid 1950s, the members of the Sharks, from Puerto Rico, are taunted by the Jets, a white gang.

The young protagonist, Tony, a former member of the Jets and best friend of the gang’s leader, Riff, falls in love with Maria, the sister of Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks.

Amanda Glover, production director, said the cast has been busy in rehearsals during the summer.

Principal cast members of West Side Story: Tony - Matthew Cobain, Maria - Lois Hardie and Riff - Eaun Alexander. Pic credit: Fife Photo Agency

She said: “It has been a two-week intensive project, and this week we also have some evening sessions for dress rehearsals and band calls with the youth orchestra.”

She explained why West Side Story was chosen

“I love it and chose it because is my favourite show,” she said.

“It has everything you could want in a musical - fantastic music, impressive dance routines, a good love story and a fight, everything you need! The music is beautiful.

“The rehearsals have been going really well. I would definitely recommend that people come to see it as it has something for everbody.”

As this is YMTS’s 10th anniversary year, a special gala is planned for August 11 again at the Adam Smith Theatre. Amanda said it will be a celebration concert featuring pivotal moments from YMTS productions over the past ten years with 90 members taking part. For tickets to see West Side Story and the anniversary concert visit: www.onfife.com