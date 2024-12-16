Fife Council urged to agree short-term let control area

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie and East Neuk and Landward councillor Fiona Corps have called on Fife Council to agree short-term let control areas for the East Neuk and St Andrews, and have criticised the slow pace of progress to date.

In March last year council officers said that preparatory work for introducing control areas in Fife would be done as part of preparations for the local development plan in 2024. However no proposals have yet been made public.

Controls areas would mean that changing the use of an entire dwelling which is not someone’s principle home to a short-term let would require planning permission. The measure could be used to a cap the numbers of short-term lets.

Control areas have already been introduced in Edinburgh an Highland councils.

Anstruther in the East Neuk.

Willie Rennie said: “Short-term lets are important to the local economy, but like many people I am concerned about the overall numbers, especially in the East Neuk and St Andrews. A cap could limit the negative impacts and make it easier for local people to find an affordable home.

“I was opposed to the short-term let licensing system because it was too heavy handed and solved a problem that didn’t exist in Fife. I’ve always been supportive of control areas to cap the numbers so that we can get the right balance between holiday homes and permanent homes.

“Fife Council has moved far too slowly on introducing control areas, while other councils have already gone ahead. I believe that there is clear local support for control areas covering the East Neuk and St Andrews.

“That’s why I am calling on Fife Council to bring forward plans to implement control areas as quickly as possible.”

East Neuk and Landward councillor Fiona Corps added: “I am frustrated with the lack of progress on control areas. It does not meet the concerns of many local people who are desperate to find a home near their place of work or in the communities where they grew up.

“I want to see the council take robust action to manage the negative effects of too many short-term lets in the East Neuk. I will continue work with officers and other councillors to try to make this happen.”