Foodbank appeals to locals for more donations

Glenrothes Foodbank welcomed a visit from Mark Ruskell MSP amidst growing concerns about a downtick in donations, with the cost of living crisis named as a key factor.

Mr Ruskell, Scottish Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, visited the foodbank on Friday to learn more about the organisation and the obstacles it is facing in serving the local community.

The foodbank, which opened its doors in 2013, aims to provide short term access to emergency food and support for people experiencing a crisis. In recent years, the charity has expanded to running a cafe, clothing bank and foodbank with the help of over 30 volunteers who make it all possible.

Having delivered over 3,200 food parcels last year, the organisation expects an even greater need for their services this year.

Mark Ruskell MSP (second from left) with staff, board and volunteers from Glenrothes Foodbank

Mr Ruskell said: “I’d like to thank the staff for taking the time show us round their excellent facility. It’s a really warm and welcoming space that is a real asset to the community. It was fantastic to hear about the work they do to meet people where they are, support them in times of need and enable them, through expert referrals, to find routes out of poverty”

The foodbank is encouraging people - if they are able - to donate a single item during their weekly shop. With 22,000 households in Glenrothes alone, a single item from just 10% of the households would make a massive impact of on the organisation’s ability to thrive.

Lynn Smart, manager of the foodbank, added: “Any help from the public would be greatly appreciated. There’s been a real change in how we source our food since the cost of living crisis hit local households – we currently have to buy in around 60% of our food.

If you’re able, we encourage people to donate just one item per shop – things like UHT milk, shampoo, tinned fruit, tinned hot and cold meat, cereal and tea and coffee. We accept donations on-site at our base in the Saltire Centre, but also throughout Glenrothes at locations like ASDA, Lidl, Aldi, B&M, Food Warehouse, Coop (Cadham) and elsewhere."

Mark Ruskell said: “I would implore local people to think about donations if they are able to, and also for local businesses to think about innovative ways to support this important work.”