All aboard the Artline for Fife open doors weekend

Seven unique Fife stations on the East Coast mainline will be the focus of an open doors weekend at the end of the month.

From North Queensferry to Cupar, once vacant station buildings which have been refurbished as artists’ studios or heritage centres will be welcoming visitors to The Artline, on April 29 and 30.

Lynette Gray (Pic by George McLuskie)

The weekend will showcase the painters, makers and poets who now use the historic station buildings, with nearby museums and galleries, and also offer the opportunity to explore the heritage of the area.

Visitors will also be able to discover the stories behind the history and restoration of the station buildings.

Director Lynette Gray, who owns and restored the award-winning station gallery at Kinghorn said the idea was to link all the restored buildings along the line.

“Some of these buildings were in a bad way, but funds were found to support groups or individuals who could find a purpose for them.

Kirsty Lorenz - artist at Ladybank Station

“What’s happened is that a lot of these buildings came to be used by artists, and when I asked if they would be interested in taking part in Artline it quickly gathered momentum.”

“This is a chance for people to get a cheap day ticket, and hop on and off along the line, and take in every venue – or they might just want to do part of it.

“I’m delighted to see more artists getting involved in this event.”

The venues on The Artline are:

Painting of a train at Kinghorn Station

•North Queensferry – Artists Karen Trotter and Lucie Macaulay will be exhibiting artwork over the weekend.

•Inverkeithing – A poster exhibition will be on show in the original waiting room of rail art and writing by Sheena Berry and Maureen Sangster.

•Burntisland – Two venues are open. The first is the award winning, restored Station House containing the new studio of artist, Susy Kirk. The second is the old Platform Building, behind the station, now transformed into studios for artists.

•Kinghorn – Restored by husband and wife, artists Douglas and Lynette Gray. The pair will display their work as well as hosting Kinghorn Historical Society’s exhibition, The Changing Face of Kinghorn High Street.

Artist Susy Kirk in her Burntisland studio

•Kirkcaldy – It’s just a short walk from to Kirkcaldy Galleries, home to some of the biggest names in Scottish art.

•Ladybank – Two venues are open at this picturesque Victorian station. On platform two is the Kirsty Lorenz Studio, while at Ladybank Station House, the Off the Rails Arthouse is home to a group of local artists.

•Cupar - The exhibition space within Cupar Heritage Centre tells the story of the Burgh of Cupar.

The Artline Open Doors venues are open April 29 and 30 from 10am to 4pm with the exception of Kirkcaldy Galleries, which is open Saturday 9.30am to 4pm and Sunday noon to 4pm. Venues are free to visit.

Full details of The Artline Open Doors Weekend can be found at www.theartline.co.uk.