When is Kirkcaldy’s reindeer parade? When do the lights go on?

WHEN IS THE REINDEER PARADE? Sunday, November 19, from midday

WHAT CAN WE SEE? Santa’s sleigh will be pulled by six reindeer, including two cute baby reindeer, round the town centre, arriving at entrance to the Mercat.

WHERE DOES IT TAKE PLACE?

The Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy - so get there early and pick your spot to get a good view of Santa and the reindeer as they arrive! You can see his sleigh as it travels round the town centre too!

WHAT ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT?

Listen out for Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band, and check out Kingdom FM street’s team who will be handing out free antler hats and giveaways throughout Satn’a route.

WHEN IS SANTA’S GROTTO OPEN?

Visit Santa in the Mercat, Thursday to Sunday, right up until Christmas Eve.

WHEN DO THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS GO ON?

Saturday, November 25, from around 4.30pm

WHAT WILL WE SEE?

Look out for the fabulous lantern parade as it makes its way along the High Street.

It’ll be led by Drumatik drumming band, and starts at 4.30pm outside the Mercat and will make its way to the Town Square.

A special performance by local school children of Kirkcaldy’s Christmas song, Bringing the Light, will be projected onto the Town House, before the event culminates with a spectacular firework display.

CAN I MAKE A LANTERN?

During November, Kirkcaldy4All has been running free lantern-making workshops at the Mercat Shopping Centre. There is still time to join in – they have a session on Saturday.

WHAT IF I CAN’T MAKE A LANTERN? Easy – look out for special glow-sticks veing handed out on the day, or just bring a torch!

Stephen Roberts, Mercat Shopping Centre manager, said: “The reindeer parade is always a real highlight of the festive season in Kirkcaldy and we wanted to make it even more special by opening the doors to our grotto on the same day.

“As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the excitement is building throughout the centre and we’re looking forward to a great few weeks of fun, events and activities.”

Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy4 ll, said: “We have a whole programme of fun planned in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

“Just like the reindeer parade, the lantern parade is becoming a very popular fixture on Kirkcaldy’s events calendar and we’re delighted to be running it again this year.