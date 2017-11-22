Bus route re-instated after vandals hit 33B

A Kirkcaldy bus route has been re-instated after vandals forced Stagecoach to avoid servicing an area in the town.

The company says three instances of vandalism led it to change the route of the 33B service in the evenings to miss out stops in the Wilson Avenue area for six days.

The move came after bus windows were smashed in three separate occasions over a five-month period.

During that time, police investigated the incidents, and community ward officers were set to include the route in their regular patrols.

However, on Tuesday, Stagecoach decided to re-instated the evening service as there were no other reported vandalism incidents on other buses operating in Wilson Avenue during the diversion period.

Tom Wardlaw, local operations manager for Stageacoach East Scotland, explained why the decision was taken to avoid the area.

He said: “Our buses were subject to three instances of vandalism on Wilson Avenue in Kirkcaldy, affecting service 33B and causing broken windows.

‘‘We took the decision to divert the service to avoid the Wilson Avenue area for safety concerns of both our passengers and staff.”

The bus started to run again on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “‘As there were no other reported vandalism incidents on other buses operating in Wilson Avenue during the diversion period, the decision was made to resume the normal route, minimising customer disruption.

‘‘The safety of our passengers and staff is, as always, our priority. Should the vandalism re-occur, the previous diversion route will be put back in place immediately.”