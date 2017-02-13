Fifers urged to sign up to Empty Property Matchmaker scheme

Fife Council’s Empty Homes team are encouraging those who wish to buy or sell an empty property to sign up to the Empty Property Matchmaker Scheme.

The Empty Property Matchmaker is a FREE ‘dating agency’ for empty homes: it aims to match owners who want to sell with people who want to buy an empty property.

The Empty Home Officer holds two lists; one of potential buyers and one of owners interested in selling their empty property. These contain information relating to the property type, location, approximate purchase price and condition.

There are a wide range of empty home types, from modern to historic, move-in condition to do-er uppers, large to small, and rural to urban.

When the Empty Homes Officer spots a ‘match’ the buyers are given the empty home owners details to follow-up.

Cllr Judy Hamilton, executive spokesperson for Housing and Building Services said: “Fife Council is keen to encourage empty home owners to bring their properties back into use, to increase the supply of housing in Fife and particularly to help tackle the shortage of affordable housing.”

She added: “Through the Scheme of Assistance, the Council’s focus is to provide advice and support for owners who want to do something with their empty property: providing information about the range of options available to help owners select the solution that is right for them. The Empty Property Matchmaker helps take this a step further by connecting potential buyers and sellers.”

If you are interested in joining the Matchmaker Scheme as an empty property owner or potential buyer, you can get in touch with the Empty Home Officer by emailing: emptyhomes@fife.gov.uk. If the Matchmaker Scheme is not for you the Empty Homes Officer is there to provide advice and support to help find the solution that is right for you.

Information is also available online at: www.fifedirect.org.uk/emptyhomes