Cash stolen in break-in at Gallatown group

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of money from the Gallatown Gala Community Group premises in Kirkcaldy.

The break-in happened sometime between 10.30 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the group’s base in St Clair Street.

Staff discovered that the building had been entered, and a four-figure sum of cash had been stolen from inside.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Mike Nodes from Kirkcaldy CID said: “The community centre staff are deeply disappointed that money, which was intended for investment in various local projects, has been stolen and we are progressing various level of local inquiries into this break-in.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the area between Monday evening or Tuesday morning should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with information that can help us identify the culprits is also asked to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.