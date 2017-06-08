Football club’s cabins destroyed by spate of fires

A Junior football club is reeling after an arson attack destroyed their last cabin – after a spate of fires destroyed the last three.

Kirkcaldy YM Football Club’s Den Road ground was first hit in October last year, where a cabin was lost in a blaze.

And after a string of fires, break-ins, thefts, and anti-social youth incidents, the club has now been left without vital facilities.

They are now appealing to anyone who can help them replace any of the cabins with metal containers.

In the meantime they are hoping to try and remove what is left of the burnt-out cabins.

Ramsay Budd. chairman, said: “The mood of the club is pretty downbeat. It’s been disastrous. It’s left us restricted. Simply doing things like team meetings is out, because we don’t have a meeting place.

Ramsey Budd with one of the cabins

“We’re hoping someone can help us out with a cabin. We can’t put up another wooden one. The metal ones seem more secure and are far less likely to burn.”

Jim Douglas, club secretary, said: “The amount of damage done here has been unreal.

“There have been a succession of break-ins. It’s horrendous what’s been done. It just keeps going on and on.

“We still have our dressing room, which is solid concrete, so it’d take a lot more to burn it down.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are aware of a number of incidents, which have occurred at the football ground in Den Road, Kirkcaldy since October 2016 and continue to conduct inquiries to identify those responsible.

“These offences include fire-raising, break-ins, thefts and youth related antisocial behaviour.

“Local officers will continue to liaise with staff at the club to provide any relevant crime prevention advice and anyone with information relating to any incidents on the premises should contact police immediately.”

A fire brigade spokesman said: “At 1.11pm on Friday, May 26, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of an outbuilding fire at Denfield Park on Smeaton Road in Kirkcaldy.

“Two appliances attended and crews extinguished the fire using high-power hoses.

“There were no casualties and firefighters ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene.”