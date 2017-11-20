IN PICTURES: Kirkcaldy’s Reindeer Parade

There were smiles a-plenty on Sunday afternoon as Kirkcaldy residents and visitors welcomed Santa to town.

Crowds lined the High Street as the red-coated man made his entrance on a sleigh pulled by reindeer, making his way to the Mercat Shopping Centre, where he will be welcoming families into his grotto from now until Christmas Eve.

Santa with six year old sleigh ride winner Amy Kennedy from Leven.

And he was joined by six-year-old Amy Kennedy from Leven, who was the lucky winner in the annual win a sleigh ride competition in conjunction with Kingdom FM.

There are more festive activities planned this weekend as Kirkcaldy’s Christmas lights will be switched on on Saturday afternoon.

The annual lantern parade will leave from the front of the Mercat at 4.30pm, before it makes its way along the High Street and Hunter Street and into the Town Square.

Once it arrives crowds can enjoy a special performance of Kirkcaldy’s Christmas song, Bringing the Light, by local school children which will be projected onto the Town House, culminating in a spectacular firework display.

Bill Harvey, Kirkcaldy4All manager, said: “If you haven’t made a lantern at the Mercat workshops, you can still join in the fun on the 25th – just bring a torch or look out for the free glow-sticks being handed out.”

Pictures by George McLuskie.

Eilah (2) and Iona (4) await Santa's arrival.