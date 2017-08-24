Final series race goes to PH Racing’s Monaghan

Daniel Monaghan (PH Racing) won the final Create & Prosper Beveridge Park 5km Race of the summer series covering the two and a half laps of the park road circuit in 17 minutes 36 seconds.

Finishing 25th overall Jillian Gordon claimed the female prize in 20 minutes 32 seconds helping Kinross Runners to the team title ahead of hosts Fife AC.

Kirkcaldy athlete Kenny Gorman headed the Fife AC effort placing third closely followed by Jonny Logan in fourth and Ben Kinninmonth in fifth/first junior.

With three females to also score for the team, Fife AC Scrambled Legs (Glenrothes) training group leader Frani Horsburgh excelled to place fourth woman supported by Sue Armstrong 14th and Kirkcaldy junior Katie Aitken 16th.

Glenrothes junior Hayley Brown led home the 1.3-mile junior race in 8 minutes 39 seconds taking the overall award for the series.

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club kindly leant their function room and bar where Chris Hodgson of Create & Prosper, Kirkcaldy presented the awards.

This was the final Beveridge Park 5km to be organised by Fife stalwart Dan Newman shortly to be job transferred to Warrington.

Dan’s final promotion was last Tuesday’s Ravenscraig 2 x one-mile relay.

Leading results: 1 D Monaghan (PH Racing) 17.36, 2 A Kemp (Kinross RR) 17.55, 3 K Gorman (Fife AC) 18.01, 4 J Logan (Fife AC) 18.11, 5 B Kinninmonth (Fife AC) 1st junior. 18.19, 6 D Clark (Falkland TR) 18.22, 7 S Strachan (Kinross RR) 1st veteran. 18.23, 8 C Morris (Fife AC) 2nd junior. 18.36, 9 M McNellis (PH Racing) 1st over 50. 18.38.

Women. 1 J Gordon (Kinross RR) 1st veteran. 20.32, 2 A Sneddon (Unatt.) 1st junior. 20.57, 3 F Cruickshanks (Anster Haddies) 21.44.

Teams: (3 men/3 women). 1 Kinross RR, 2 Fife AC, 3 Falkland TR, 4 Leven Las Vegas, 5 PH Racing Club, 6 Jog Scotland Cowdenbeath, 7 Carnegie H., 8 Anster Haddies.

Junior 1.3 Mile Race. 1 Hayley Brown 8.39, 2 Andrew Armstrong 8.48, 3 Katie Sandilands 9.16.