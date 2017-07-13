Clubs merge into new Association

There will be a new look to amateur football in Fife this season. The Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football Association has been formed, after the clubs in both the Fife AFA and Kingdom Caledonian AFA agreed to the restructure of the game. A total of 40 clubs have united to make up three divisions – Premier League, Championship and First Division.

The Kingdom of Fife AFA will be a full member of the Scottish Amateur Football Association and will play an active role within the SAFA to develop amateur football in Fife. The make-up of the leagues will be as follows:

Premier League – Aberdour SDC, AM Soccer, Auchtermuchty Bellvue, Bowhill Rovers, Cupar Hearts, FC Bayside, Fossoway, Greig Park Rangers, Hearts of Beath, Kingdom Athletic, Leven United, Pittenweem Rovers, Rosyth, Strathmiglo United.

Championship – Burntisland United, Dysart, Fife Thistle, Glenrothes Strollers, Kelty Hearts, Kinross, Kirkcaldy YMCA, Kirkland Villa, Leslie Hearts, Lomond Vics, Lumphinnans United, Methilhill Strollers, St Andrews University, St Monans Swallows.

First Division – AM Soccer Reserves, Balgonie Scotia, Dulloch, Falkland, Glenrothes Ams, Kennoway Ams, Kennoway United, Kinross Colts, Kirkcaldy Rovers, Markinch, Rosebank Rangers, St Andrews Ams.

The new season officially gets under way on Saturday, August 19.