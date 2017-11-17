King’s men set as Saints prepare to march in

It’s derby day tomorrow on the Canniepairt and Tayport boss Charlie King knows his side will have to be at it to take bragging rights.

Craig Morrison will bring his Saints to town looking to maintain what has been a decent start to the season for them.

But King’s men are in decent form too sitting two points behind United and with a game in hand.

Tayport go into the game on a decent performance at the weekend despite the 2-0 defeat to Linlithgow Rose.

The Canniepairt boss said: “We should have more players in contention and we’ll go forward with a positive attitude, but we’ll need to be at the top of our game if we’re going to get a win.”

The latest match-up between the north-east Fife teams is one King is very much looking forward to, after the encouragement of last weekend’s display against Linlithgow Rose.

“It was disappointing to lose that one, but I’d say that it was probably the best I’ve seen us play,” said King.

“Taking everything into consideration, like Rose having such a good record this season and us being depleted squad-wise, I thought the boys were fantastic.

“There was good quality, as well as real desire right through the game.”

The teams have similar records so far this season, as well as a similar goal, namely promotion back to the top flight. Kick off is 1.45pm.