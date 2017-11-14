Newburgh 1-3 Forfar Albion

Newburgh suffered defeat to Forfar Albion, the team directly below them in the league.

Newburgh manager Alan Fortune was forced to make one change to the side that performed so well the previous week with Ross Cook returning to defence and Callum Connolly moving into midfield to replace Struan Christie.

A series of Newburgh corners led to the opening goal but at the wrong end for the home team.

A quick break down the left from a clearance saw the visitors break the deadlock when the ball was volleyed home by Airlie who was free to pick his spot and blast the ball past Warrender.

Pressure on the Newburgh defence told again in the 34th minute when AIrlie added to the Forfar total.

Newburgh earned a foot hold in the game on the 49th minute when Johnston broke down the left into the penalty area.

As he made to pass the ball he was upended by the keeper leaving the referee and easy decision to award the penalty which was converted by Woods.

The visitors renewed their two goal cushion in the 52nd when Cargill got the wrong side of Wilson and chipped Warrender.

Newburgh pressed for the remainder of the game looking to get themselves back into the game.

Manager Alan Fortune said: “ We were looking to take last week’s performance as inspiration over the next couple of games against opponents around our league position so it really hurts to come away from this game with nothing.

“We need to pick ourselves up and show that we are capable of performing at a far higher level than today against Brechin Vics next week.”

Newburgh - Warrender, Perrie, Cook (trialist 64), O’Brien, Wilson, Connolly, Polatajko (Peletier 60), Brocklebank, Anderson, Johnston (Lumsden 79), Woods. The match ball was sponsored by Newburgh Bowling Club.