Milnathort ace is again on top form at Kingdom event

Scottish track star Laura Muir swapped her spikes for trail trainers at the weekend when she arrived in Fife.

The Milnathort athlete was at Kirkcaldy High School for the Lindsays Short Course Champs where she won the Scottish 4K cross country gold for the fourth time in five years.

It was a typically imperious performance from Muir to win in 12.53 and by almost 60 seconds before Central AC’s Cameron Boyek proved his class to take the win in a keenly-contested senior men’s race.

Laura’s decision to race at Kirkcaldy – and she has been a loyal supporter of the 4K for the past half dozen years – captured media attention and within the athletics community.

The Rio Olympian took the advantage early on and then built a bigger gap the longer the race went on; although Kirkcaldy’s Steph Pennycook (13.47) made the best of giving chase to make sure she took a silver medal in the colours of team champions Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hound.

“I really enjoyed being out there racing again and loved the support around the course,’ said Laura, racing in the colour of Glasgow Uni who’ll now focus on the World Indoors in Birmingham.

“Did I stretch the lead more on the second lap? I really couldn’t tell you – I was just trying to focus on my own run. I’ve only missed one training run all winter so far.

“I’m getting everything I want to in and it’s been going really well.”