Syme two rounds away from winning European Tour card

Connor Syme is just two rounds of golf away from capping off a remarkable 2017 by winning his European Tour card.

The newly turned professional, from Drumoig, is currently competing for playing rights at the six round final stage of the European Tour’s qualifying school.

Ahead of his fifth round starting today (Wednesday), Syme is tied for sixth place at 11-under after four rounds at Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona, Spain.

After carding an opening two rounds of 72 and 73 to leave him sitting some way off the pace, the 22-year-old roared back into contention with a 63 on Monday followed up with a five-under 67 on the Hills course yesterday.

Regardless of what happens now, his position heading into the final two rounds means he’s guaranteed at least full category rights to play the Challenge Tour next season.

But there’s so much more still up for grabs, with the final 25 players and ties at the end of the final day’s play winning a main European Tour card.

At the time of writing, with 36 holes to play, Syme was four off the lead held by England’s Sam Horsfield and held a four-shot cushion on 25th place.

Winning his card on the tour would put a final gloss on what has been a real breakthrough year for Syme.

As an amateur, he won the Battle Trophy in Crail before coming through qualifying to win a place at the Open Championship.

A selection for the Walker Cup followed before the 22-year-old left the amateur ranks to turn pro.

The shift was seamless, and in his only three events as a professional Syme made three cuts and recorded two top 15 finishes.

