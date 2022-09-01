Central Fife artists set to throw open studio doors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be happening this Saturday and Sunday,September 3 and 4,as well as the following weekend when visitors can see new works, work in progress, tools and equipment and possibly the artists and makers at work.

This year’s event is the biggest to date, featuring 35 artists, craftspeople, designers and makers based throughout central Fife.

Those welcoming visitors to their studios can be found from North Queensferry to Glenrothes and Lundin Links and everywhere in between, including in Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn and Burntisland.

Some of Julie Campbell's illustrations, and Pat Beveridge at work in her studio. Both artists are taking part in Central Fife Open Studios 2022.

Three new members will be exhibiting for the first time, along with members who are returning after a few years away. There’s a wide variety of disciplines included, such as painting, jewellery, printmaking, ceramics, textiles and mixed media.

Artists in Kirkcaldy include:

• MyCherryPie, Gail Cadogan is a visual artist and jeweller who works in a colourful and intuitive way.

• Martine Greig, is a ceramic artist and illustrator who creates unique hand built creatures from clay.

Disciplines will include painting and visual arts, jewellery, printmaking, textiles, furniture making, mixed media and more. Pic: AC&C Photography

• Irene Hutchison Thomson is a plein-air artist who enjoys painting landscape on-site. Painting mostly in watercolour, she enjoys floral still life.

• Lindsay Kilpatrick is a jeweller who works mainly in silver but adds touches of found objects such as glass, pottery and driftwood to her work.

• Fay McGlashan is a traditional trained Goldsmith combining both traditional and contemporary techniques to produce jewellery with individual design and style.

• Hazel Terry’s work is of the nature she encounters in Scotland and Norfolk. She uses painting, photography, textiles and illustration.

• Tina Scopa works with wild, spontaneously generating plants and the soil in which they grow. She has developed a number of experimental printing techniques.

• Kathleen Taylor experiments with watercolours, acrylic, inks and mixed media, loving a variety of landscapes, flowers and abstracts.

Those in Kinghorn are:

• Stuart Gilmour’s varied and diverse work from watercolour, oils and printmaking, reflects his passion for expressing what he sees and feels.

• Douglas Gray has used sketches of the Fife coast to make a series of woodcuts during the Covid lockdown that are the basis for an oil painting project, Haven.

• Lynette Gray is a painter best known for her botanical work and landscape scenes. Her latest venture sees her create ceramic models based on studies of native birds.

• Carole Robinson’s mixed media work is full of colour. In her decorative glass work, her colour is opulent and contagious often reinventing the symbolism and narrative of medieval stained glass.

• Sarah Wakeford is from the north coast of Scotland and is inspired by wild weather, mountains and rugged coastlines.

The Burntisland artists:

• Marion Barron’s art practice has in recent years focused on abstract painting, inspired by brutalist architecture and the urban environment.

• Malcolm Barton paints in both oils and pastels but has more recently returned to printmaking and watercolour. The landscape, particularly mountains and moorlands, forms a major subject for his work.

• Leo du Feu Leo is all about nature, wildlife and landscape. He sketches, paints and explores outdoors using watercolour, ink, pastel, pen and more.

• Jane Francis is a mixed media visual artist who has spent a lot of time experimenting with handmade inks, made from botanical ingredients.

• Gingerbread Designs produce a collection of decorations and small gifts inspired by childhood doodles and dreams. Nicola works with materials including Harris tweed, felt, fabric and ceramics.

• Sally Grant is a jeweller and goldsmith. Her work explores the imagery, textures and patterns found in natural landscapes.

• Margot Hailey draws, paints and makes prints using organic forms and these are often made into artists books.

• Sophie McKay Knight’s work essentially explores what it is to be human. She is fascinated by science, religion and philosophy.

• Susie Redman: Handwoven, Susie weaves her homewares and wearables on a traditional Swedish floor loom.

• Susan Smith is inspired by wildlife and seascapes. She is an oil painter and her walls are full of colourful, nature based paintings.

In the Glenrothes area:

• Pat Beveridge, Glenrothes, draws inspiration from the landscape and nature. She paints mainly with acrylics, and also with repurposed textiles and stitch.

• Katie Gammie, Markinch, makes intricate pencil and watercolour drawings of her constantly changing natural surroundings. Her artwork, homeware and accessories all echo the layers of pattern, colour and tiny details she likes to get lost in.

• Jenna Martin Leitch, Markinch, creates works to bring joy – painting on paper and wood, drawing, printmaking, and writing, creating images that are inspired by the great outdoors.

• Julie Campbell, Markinch, creates illustrations featuring her favourite natural spaces and faces, making them into prints, accessories, decorations and homewares.

Pat Beveridge said: “I’m really looking forward to opening up my studio again this year. Being able to talk to people in real life and show them what I do makes such a difference.

“As ever there will be the opportunity to speak to the makers and artists, see their workspaces, and sometimes see the work being made.”

Katie Gammie added: “There is such a diverse range of creatives in central Fife. They have all been busy this year and are looking forward to showing new work for the first time.”