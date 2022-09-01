Jocktoberfest: German food and drink event launches in Kirkcaldy
Jocktoberfest is coming to Kirkcaldy thanks to two businesses teaming up.
The German flavoured event is a homage to Kirkcaldy’s twin town Ingolstadt which is celebrating 60 years of friendship with a series of events, starting this weekend with the 19-strong Hampara oompah band performing in town.
It has been put together by neighbouring businesses in the town’s Kirk Wynd - Jock’s Bar and Grill and Krafty Fine Drinks.
Jocktoberfest runs on and will feature food and drink from Germany.
It is the brainchild of Megan Lindop and Ross Lindsey who own Krafty Fine Drinks.
Megan Lindop, co-owner,, said: “We’re going to set up in Jock’s Bar and Grill throughout the day to celebrate Octoberfest as we thought it would be nice as Kirkcaldy is twinned with Ingolstadt.
“There will be German beers and food as well as some great company!
“Entry is free, but there is a limited number of tickets so if people would like to attend all they need to do is pop into Krafty or Jock’s.”
The initiative has the backing of Kirkcaldy’s MSP, David Torrance.
He said: “This event that Megan and Ross have organised is just the thing that Kirkcaldy High Street needs to draw more crowds to the excellent range of independent businesses and restaurants that it has to offer.
“Jocktoberfest will no doubt be an excellent day out for lovers of craft German beers as well as German food provided by Jock’s Bar and Grill.
“I wish them all the very best and I hope that Jocktoberfest is a resounding success for everyone involved.”