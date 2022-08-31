Fife Pride: SClub7 star revealed as main stage headliner in Kirkcaldy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pop star will make a special appearance at the first celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender identities to be held since the pandemic.

It takes place in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, September 17, and is expected to bring huge numbers into the town centre.

First launched in 2016, it has become one of the most vibrant and colourful spectacles in the Kingdom.

SClub7 star Jo O'Meara headlines Fife Pride which takes place in Kirkcaldy this month

O’Meara will be headline the main stage in the Town Square, and perform hits from across her career, including many from her time with SClub7.

Paul Murray, secretary of the Fife Pride team said: “After a tough few years for everyone, it’s such a pleasure to be bringing Fife Pride back in person for 2022.”

The day will include a live music festival, a youth zone at The Hive - Fife’s brand new LGBT+ space - charity stalls, and a quiet zone.

The march will be led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band Fife College’s St. Brycedale campus to the Town Square where the party will start.

A packed schedule of live entertainment will be hosted by Fife’s own drag queen, April Adamás.Added Paul: “People come to Pride for many reasons, whether it is to party and celebrate, or to protest the inequalities we still see in Scotland and around the world.

“The rise of ‘hate speech’ throughout the pandemic years has been very noticeable – particularly that aimed at our trans siblings.

“ The fact that this is fuelled by so much in the way of lies, misinformation, and misinterpretation is down-heartening for many of us.

“Events like Fife Pride show the true nature of the LGBT+ community and gives us an opportunity to celebrate how far we’ve come, but also to acknowledge and drive the work that still needs to be done.”

Fife Pride will also spotlight some of the best local talent.