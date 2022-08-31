First LGBT+ hub opens in Kirkcaldy, and is biggest of its kind in Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hive, based in Kirkcaldy town centre, is also the first of its kind in Scotland - and the team behind it hope it will become a safe space as well as a community hub for all.

Two years in the planning, it launches on Thursday evening with a drinks reception and entertainment.

The Hive is based in the former furniture shop on the corner of Hill Street and Whytescauseway.

The Hive has brought new life to the building on the corner of Hill Street

Phase one has transformed the ground floor of the former furniture shop into a multi-purpose area which includes a cafe, work stations, chill out zone and exhibition area.

The Hive aims to be a vibrant addition to the town centre, and a place for all to visit and use.

Stuart Duffy, from Pink Saltire, said: “It’s two years since we took on the lease.

“We have had some challenges - we had a flood within the first month and then next door flooded in March 2021 and that hit us as well - but we are finally ready to open.

“We have packed a lot into phase one.

“This isn’t just a cafe but a community space and a safe space for the LGBT+ community.”

The Hive has registered as a charity in its own right and is now recruiting board members as it looks ahead to a bright future.

Its premises span some 10-000 square feet over two floors and there are plans for the top floor as part of phase two.

But this week, the focus is on welcoming people in for the first time.

Stuart said: “We have been delighted with the response so far- from big business to local shops as well as residents popping in to see what the Hive is all about. It’s great to see folk just dropping in.

“It’s a place for everyone - there is nothing else like it on this scale in Scotland.

“We want to bring this building back to life and with a new purpose, putting our community at its heart. It is a very flexible space,

“We’re often described as on the margins. By creating Fife Pride and now The Hive, people feel part of it and they belong here with no stigma.

“It has been great to see the reaction of the community - lots of people have volunteered to help out.”The Hive also has a free food pantry at the entrance thanks to funding from the Trussell Trust.

“We know times are tough for lots of us, so this facility is a no questions, no shame, no stigma - just come and take what you need.” added Stuart.

The Hive opens until 9:00pm Monday through to Saturday.

On Saturday evening it is hosting a Drag Race Down Under viewing party.

Future events include a come and try fused art glass making workshop (September 10), and pebble painting (September 13).

It is also looking at bringing more events to the venue to make full use of its facilities.