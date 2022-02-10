Fife and international artists put climate emergency in frame in Kirkcaldy Galleries exhibition

East Wemyss-based Chalk Plaster, a decorative plastering company established by Ffion and Steven Blench; Cupar textile designer Janet Hughes; and designer-maker Carol Sinclair, originally from Forfar but now based in Fife, will all be participating in REsolve, an exhibition of design, craft and contemporary art putting the climate emergency in the frame.

Hosted by Fife Contemporary and curated by award-winning artist Mella Shaw, REsolve will run at Kirkcaldy Galleries from February 26 to May 8 – and aims to change the way we view the world by introducing the circular economy as a viable alternative to the current ‘take-make-dispose’ culture.

Chalk Plaster, established by Ffion and Steven Blench, has made some objects by reclaiming the plaster in waste plasterboard.

The selected works – including sculpture, product design, furniture, film, jewellery and textiles – reflect one or more of the four key principles of the circular economy:

• Transforming waste to function – Through careful design, there is no waste. Everything is designed to feed into something else, to get the maximum possible value from each component material.

• Design for Disassembly – This facilitates the repair of products and ultimately allows raw materials to be fully recovered, redesigned and reused as new products.

• Powered by Renewable Energy – Solar, Wind and Hydro technology (outlining the target set by the Scottish Government of ‘Net Zero’ by 2045).

Janet Hughes uses ‘Brockie’ wool, from lambs born with dark-coloured wool, for her fabric collection.

• Sharing and Repairing – Questioning our current desire to own things personally and instead treating products, skills, space and resources as assets that can be rented or shared. Encouraging and enabling repairing, up-cyling and make-do-and-mend culture.

Curator Mella Shaw said: “REsolve has been a wonderful opportunity to discover new work and learn more about how artists, designers and makers are putting the circular economy at the heart of their practice.

“Many of them are Scotland based so I’m delighted to be able to showcase work that has been created behind closed doors in the studios and making spaces around the country this past year.

Carol Sinclair is creating a new mobile work titled Tipping Point made from recycled, reused and repurposed plastics.

“Art, design and making have a vital part to play in this urgent paradigm shift and the ambitious, playful and experimental approach of these practitioners has resulted in a collection of works I’m very excited to share.”

For this project, Chalk Plaster has made some new objects by reclaiming the plaster in waste plasterboard. Much of the work of Ffion and Steven explores how traditional craft knowledge and techniques can still contribute something new to contemporary architecture and design.

Janet Hughes will show new work as part of her Soil to Skin range of hand loom woven fabric. This particular collection will be made from yarn spun from Cheviot fleece with a notable difference – she incorporates the beautiful tones of grey and brown of ‘Brockie’ wool, from lambs born with dark-coloured wool.

Carol Sinclair, meanwhile, is creating a new mobile work titled Tipping Point made from recycled, reused and repurposed plastics.

Diana Sykes, director of Fife Contemporary, said: “REsolve: a Creative Approach to the Circular Economy is part of our commitment to put the climate emergency at the heart of our programming. The objects on show will challenge expectation, spark dialogue and reveal an innovative and explorative approach to materials that is essential for our transition away from our current take-make-waste economy.

“From salvaged e-waste to the by-product of beer-making, in the hands of these creative practitioners everything has value to be unlocked.

“An alternative and hopeful future is discussed through adoption of the themes of the circular economy, as well as celebrating the craftsmanship and creativity necessary for moving towards a sustainable, zero carbon future.”

Supporting the exhibition is an online programme of talks and resources which sees curator Mella Shaw interview artists involved and share more detail on the practice and processes showcased in the exhibition.

The ongoing programme will build in the lead up to the exhibition opening and can be viewed at Fife Contemporary: REsolve Online Insights.

REsolve: a Creative Approach to the Circular Economy is at Kirkcaldy Galleries, War Memorial Gardens, Kirkcaldy; from Saturday, February 26, to Sunday, May 8. For more information, visit the Fife Contemporary website.

