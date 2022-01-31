Harry Potter: Fife’s witches, wizards and muggles mark 25 years of ‘Philospher’s Stone’ book

Fife is set to celebrate a quarter of a century of Harry Potter.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 31st January 2022, 4:05 pm

The landmark anniversary of JK Rowling’s first ever novel is marked with a special virtual anniversary celebration by OnFife.

The cultural trust’s LibrarYAY initiative is hosting a day of fun and competitions on Thursday, and it has issued an invite to all the Kingdom’s witches, wizards and muggles to get involved and celebrate the 25th anniversary book launch of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Read More

Read More
Prominent Kirkcaldy hotel plans partial conversion to care home

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Harry Potter book night

OnFife is staging a feast of spellbinding crafts and bewitching activities on the theme of Magical Journeys from 10am to 7pm, at the  OnFife Virtual LibrarYAY online group.

There will be spellbinding crafts and bewitching activities, from flying car pizzas to make your own broomstick.

Free book night activity packs can be picked up from any library.

All this week, at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries, you can ‘potter’ around the gardens and maze for a scavenger hunt with an interactive quiz.

Full details at onfife.com

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

FifeJK Rowling