Harry Potter: Fife’s witches, wizards and muggles mark 25 years of ‘Philospher’s Stone’ book

The landmark anniversary of JK Rowling’s first ever novel is marked with a special virtual anniversary celebration by OnFife.

The cultural trust’s LibrarYAY initiative is hosting a day of fun and competitions on Thursday, and it has issued an invite to all the Kingdom’s witches, wizards and muggles to get involved and celebrate the 25th anniversary book launch of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Harry Potter book night

OnFife is staging a feast of spellbinding crafts and bewitching activities on the theme of Magical Journeys from 10am to 7pm, at the OnFife Virtual LibrarYAY online group.

There will be spellbinding crafts and bewitching activities, from flying car pizzas to make your own broomstick.

Free book night activity packs can be picked up from any library.

All this week, at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries, you can ‘potter’ around the gardens and maze for a scavenger hunt with an interactive quiz.

Full details at onfife.com

