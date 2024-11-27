Explore the spirit of Christmas past at the Digital Heritage Exhibit at the Old Kirk

On Saturday December 7, from 10am until 1pm, visitors will be able to travel back in time in the 1500's when the Digital Heritage Exhibit moves into its permanent home at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk, Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy.

Meet the award winning team From St Andrews University School of Computer Science and try out in person their cutting edge, virtual reality re-creation of the Old Kirk and Environs. Gaming Technology and the guiding expertise of the team will enable you to walk the streets of Kirkcaldy as it would have been in days gone by.

In order to celebrate the permanent installation of the digital exhibit the Kirk is opening its doors to the public.This is your chance to life the history, ring the Kirk Bell and walk (virtually of course!) the streets of Kirkcaldy as it would have been in 1500.

There will be heritage guides on hand to show you round and answer questions or you could just walk about the Kirk and Grounds drinking in the atmosphere. In addition to the History and the Atmosphere there will be refreshments available to sustain the inner time traveller