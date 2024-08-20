I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical (5 stars)

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical is an actor’s view about stage musicals from audition to performance in parody and as an endearing insight.

Musical theatre fans may have heard or seen this before but the attraction of the new updated 2024 songs seems like a deal clincher and a ‘must’ among a huge choice of musicals to see at this year’s Fringe. Off Fest awards nominee and West End Wilma Award winner this show has over fifty 5-star awards from reviews already and has graced 3 Fringe seasons and numerous tours.

Written by Alexander S. Bermange, the writer of 16 musicals, he knows the industry inside out and his instrumentation and themes are spot on. With just four enthusiastic & energetic actors they each have a chance to shine solo while using the full stage with careful choreography as mastered by Matthew Parker who also directs. Cast for this tour are Luke Harley, Sev Keoshgerian, Jessi O’Donnell, and Julie Yammanee and no one can be singled out as they all excel and merge songs seamlessly in the 70-minute performance. Suffice it to say the audience were in tune with the theme, with nods to the subtle references and rehearsed moves. A very simple set, tailored costumes and props, luscious air-conditioned comfy venue and exquisite electric piano accompaniment (just imagine an orchestra budget), see it and take a musical fanatic with you.