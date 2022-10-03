Ballet dancer performing in Fife fears for family in war-torn Ukraine

Olesya Skarikova, a soloist with the Crown Ballet company who are performing Swan Lake at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, is from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city and region, which was only recently liberated from Russian occupation.

She managed to leave the city in April and spoke about how she had been coping so far.

“Unfortunately, I had to leave my native Kharkiv for a while,” said Olesya.

“Lithuania very warmly received me and then I moved to Slovakia, where I was preparing for this tour.

“My parents are still at home in Kharkiv. I am very worried about them. Now my mornings begin with a call or message to them and watching the latest news about Ukraine and Kharkiv, in particular.

“But they, like me and like all Ukrainians, believe in the speedy and unquestioning victory for our country.”

The war has reshaped her attitude to life at the moment.

She said: “For the last six months there has only been one motto: ‘The darkest hour is always before dawn’.”

However, performing does allow her to think of things other than the war and her family.

“Going on stage, I try to find a balance between thoughts about the technique of the performance and how to convey sincere emotions to the audience,” she said.

After a lifetime of dedication, Olesya is very much a ballet dancer and spoke of how she relaxes after performing.

She said: “I like to slowly take off my make-up and spend some time in my dressing room, analysing my performance.

“It seems that the longer I am in the theatre after the final bow, the longer the pleasant aftertaste from the performance lasts.”

But her fears for her family are never far away. Asked if she could take anyone to dinner, who would it be, she replied: “My parents, who still remain in Kharkiv. I really want to hug them.”

