University of St Andrews to host visit by prominent Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko

Ms Vasylenko, who is from Kyiv and has held the office of the People's Deputy of Ukraine since 2019, is an outspoken critic of the Russian invasion, providing over 300,000 Twitter followers across the globe with regular and often harrowing updates about the situation on the ground.

During her visit to St Andrews, Ms Vaslylenko will meet with some of the University’s Ukrainian students before taking part in a round table session with students and staff from the School of International Relations. Ms Vasylenko will also meet with University Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone.

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko will visit St Andrews and give her unique insight into the impacts of the war on her country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the evening, Ms Vasylenko will take part in a public event with the Head of the School of International Relations and Professor of Strategic Studies, Phillips O’Brien. This event, run as part of the University’s Scotland’s Future Series, will be open to all and include a Question and Answer session.

Commenting on Ms Vasylenko’s visit, Professor Phillips O’Brien said: “It’s extremely important that the Ukrainian perspective, which was decidedly overlooked before February 24, is understood by the international community. As a leading Ukrainian politician, lawyer and international figure, Lesia Vasylenko is ideally placed to educate us on how Ukrainians see the struggle for their independence 7 months after the horrific Russian escalation and we look forward to welcoming her to St Andrews.”