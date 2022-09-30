Strike threat as union ballots university staff in St Andrews in ongoing pay dispute

Unite the union has confirmed that it is balloting around 2,000 members at 11 Scottish universities – the first time in Scotland the union has balloted simultaneously across this number of universities.

The ballot runs until October 21. The staff involved include cleaners, janitors, estates staff, and technicians.

The Unite members are part of a UK-wide pay dispute involving the University and College Employers Association (UCEA). Unite has rejected an offer which it says is worth as low as 3.1 per cent for some members.

Unite the union is balloting staff at the University of St Andrews and other universities for strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said: “The pay offer on the table from the UCEA is completely unacceptable at a time when inflation is 12.3 per cent.

“The pay inequalities across Scottish universities are outrageous in a sector which is totally dependent on public money.

“No university principal is facing a cost of living crisis but our members certainly are and this offer which represents a massive pay cut can only make that worse. They will have our full support in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison MacLean, Unite industrial officer, added: “The UCEA has refused to reopen pay negotiations despite Unite and all trade unions arguing that they must come back to the table.