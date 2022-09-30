Fireworks will make it a spectacular Saturday in St Andrews

An annual favourite with golfers, spectators and St Andrews residents, the display will begin at 8.25pm on Saturday (October 1) and take place on the West Sands, adjacent to the Old Course.

The best view will be from Links Road, behind the 17th green on the Old Course, and from the track in front of the Old Course Hotel.

With a prize fund of US$5 million, the Alfred Dunhill Links incorporates two separate competitions – an Individual Professional tournament for the world's leading golfers and the Team Championship in which the professionals are paired with amateur golfers, which creates a unique atmosphere.

Fireworks will light up the sky above St Andrews on the eve of the final day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Championship, a celebration of Links golf, is currently being played over the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, with the final day at the Old Course this Sunday, October 2.

Defending champion Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, will be up against some stiff opposition. Also playing are Major champions Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari, US PGA star Billy Horschel and two-time winners Padraig Harrington and Tyrrell Hatton.