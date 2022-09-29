The Department of Work and Pensions has given a breakdown across each parliamentary constituency within the Kingdom ahead of the payments starting in October.

It estimates 39,800 can expect the payment from this week.

That breaks down as 11,600 individuals in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, a further 6200 will benefit in North East Fife, along with 9600 in Dunfermline and West Fife and 12,400 individuals in Glenrothes.

People with disabilities are facing some of the worst impacts of the cost-of-living crisis, having more care and mobility needs than the general population.

Those who already receive a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically, the Government has said.

The new Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, described the scheme as "providing vital support to shield the most vulnerable".

The payment comes in addition to a plan announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss to freeze energy bills at £2500 for the next two years.

Despite this, some have called for more support, including disability charity Scope, who said the £150 payment "won't touch the sides" for many living with disabilities.

The charity’s director of strategy, James Taylor, said they had been “inundated” with calls from disabled people wondering how to keep warm this winter, even with the new price freeze.

He warned the soaring cost of energy could have a "devastating impact" on the health of people with disabilities if they are forced to keep the heating off.

This week’s payment is separate to the £650 cost-of-living payment, the first installment of which landed over the summer.

The Government said in July that 14,700 were eligible for that payment in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, including those on Universal Credit, Jobseeker's Allowance, and those receiving child tax credits.

In total, the DWP estimates around 6.3 million people are eligible for the disability payment across Great Britain – including 607,000 in Scotland.

People are also being urged to be alert to scammers targeting those expecting cost-of-living payments.

