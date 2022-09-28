Yehor Tsybenko has got the go-ahead to play ice hockey in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Derek Young)

Yehor Tsybenko has been given clearance to play with Fife Flames under-16s - and he has been donated all the equipment needed to get him started after his own kit was left when he and his family fled their home country.

Fourteen-year old Yehor and his family are staying with a host family in Burntisland.

Ice hockey is his passion - he has played since the age of four - and, thanks to the efforts of Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club’s junior development section, he is now part of the team which features several classmates from Balwearie High School.

Yehor Tsybenko with his Fife Flames team-mates and coaches (Pic: Derek Young)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yehor had been training with the club but couldn’t play competitively until his paperwork was in place with the sport’s governing bodies.

That came through this week, and he is clear to play after making an instant impact with his coaches and team-mates.

Daryl Venters, a former Fife Flyers player who chairs the junior development organisation, said everyone pulled out the stops to make it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yehor Tsybenko with his coaches Russell Adam, Aaron Gregor and Mikey Bease (Pic: Derek Young)

He met with Yehor’s family and hosts, along with coaches Russell Adam, Aaron Gregor and Mikey Bease, and admitted it was an emotional moment as they explained they’d give him a chance to play.

“I can say a few tears were shed during this moment and the family's gratitude was terrific,” he said.

“It was a lovely moment to see a family being happy and smiling like this, given all they’ve been through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yehor played as a forward with Kyiv Falcons before the Russian invasion sparked a war that saw many people flee the country.

The response from the ice hockey community to get the youngster kitted up and skating was instant.

“When the family reached out to our club, we jumped at the chance to do what we could to support him and his family,” said Daryl.

“Firstly we had to remove everything and focus on just the hockey and see if Yehor could add value to the Flames, who are already a great team, and that's exactly what Aaron, Mikey and Jamie did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their feedback was that Yehor is a great player who likes the game's physical side and can shoot a puck – but, how he fitted into the changing room, and the instant bond with the boys was the most powerful thing.

“Many of us have played hockey. Like all of us, it's his passion, and the thought of not playing was just another cause for distress.

“Some of us know the feeling you get when you hit the ice, nothing else matters other than playing the game; you can leave your worries at the barrier, and your mind is free.”

The board at KIHC unanimously agreed to sponsor him so he can play in the 2022-23 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within ten minutes of asking players for surplus kit, they were inundated with offers.